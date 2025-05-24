MEA announces power outages on May 25 in Bangkok & vicinity

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) has issued a public advisory regarding scheduled power outages affecting several areas in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Samut Prakan from May 24 to 25, 2025. Residents are encouraged to check the details and prepare accordingly, especially during the upcoming weekend.
Here are the scheduled power outages for Sunday, May 25, 2025.
Nonthaburi:
8.30am – 2.30pm
Soi Prasert Islam, Samakkhi Road.(Transformer upgrade: from 300 kVA to 500 kVA)
8.30am – 3.30pm
Along Highway 340 at the following locations:
Near Bangchak petrol station
Near P.R.C. Plast (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
Near Monlinee Village, Bang Bua Thong
Near Ban Ratniyom School Alley
Samut Prakan:
8am – 3.30pm
Old Railway Road, from Soi Phuk Mit (Phuk Mit side) to Pu Chao Saming Phrai intersection
8am – 4pm
Pattana 1 Road, Soi Nikom Bangpoo
Bang Phli-Tamru Road, Soi Lam Bang Phi
8am – 5pm
Sukhumvit Road, from Mitsubishi Showroom to Soi Tessaban Khlong Da 14 (Rojakul 2)
8.30am – 12am
Winmill Village Road, Soi Casa Pamilla Zone
8.30am – 3:30pm
Kingkaew Road, Soi Kingkaew 43
Suksawat Road, Soi Wat Yai – from Phumjai Nivet 1 Village entrance to the Kong Son 3-way junction (including Thanarin Townhome 2 & 4, Phumjai Prime 2 – full outage)
Anamai Ngam Charoen - ARD, near Soi SAO Mongkol – full outage
Bangkok:
8am – 2pm
Worachak Road, near Bangkok Bank
8am – 3.30pm
Lat Phrao 101 Road and the following alleys:
Soi 101 Intersection 54, Wat Bueng Thonglang
Main Road from Intersection 7 to 13, Soi 9, 11, 13, 26, 28, 32
From Soi 3 to 5
Soi 43 and 54
8.30am – 11am
Kanchanaphisek Road, P Center Car Dealership
8.30am – 12am
Kanchanaphisek Road, near Ramruay Nivet Village
Tesaban Nimit Tai Road, from Soi 3 (pole and equipment relocation)
Phetkasem Road, Soi 19 Intersection 2
8.30am – 1pm
Chueam Samphan Road, Soi Chueam Mit
8.30am – 1.30pm
Liap Wari Road, Soi 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 31, 33
Chueam Samphan Road, Soi 7 and surrounding area
8.30am – 2:30pm
Samakkee Road, from Soi Mooban Phop Suk to Soi Prasert Islam (DF to SECTION switch)
Samakkee Road, from Soi Nichada Thani (blade switch upgrade)
8.30am – 3pm
Ratchamontri Road, Soi Supalai Orchid Park
Romklao Road, from Soi Romklao 4, 6, 6/1, Sahaphat, Sinudom, Santi Packaging, Kow Suphamongkol to Perfect Park Village and Baan Suan (high voltage line replacement)
Chuea Phloeng Road
8.30am – 3.30pm
Nawamin Road, Soi 45 (partial)
Sukhumvit Road, Soi 97, Soi 97/1
Nakhon Chai Si Road, from Soi Tha Ruea Phayap to Soi Nakhon Chai Si
Lat Phrao Road, including Soi 101 from Khlong Chan to Soi 3, Soi 2, 4, 6, 8
Main Road, Soi 7 to 13, Soi 9, 11, 13, 26, 32
Sukhumvit 62 Road, from Expressway 2 to Soi 62/9
Expressway side roads near Soi 62/9
Bang Sri Mueang Road, Soi Wat Phutthiprang Pramot
Ratchaphruek - Nonthaburi 1 Road, Soi Phoem Chaloem Uthit (Soi Wari Ice Factory)