MEA announces power outages on May 25 in Bangkok & vicinity

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) has issued a public advisory regarding scheduled power outages affecting several areas in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Samut Prakan from May 24 to 25, 2025. Residents are encouraged to check the details and prepare accordingly, especially during the upcoming weekend.

Here are the scheduled power outages for Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Nonthaburi:

8.30am – 2.30pm

Soi Prasert Islam, Samakkhi Road.(Transformer upgrade: from 300 kVA to 500 kVA)

8.30am – 3.30pm

Along Highway 340 at the following locations:

Near Bangchak petrol station

Near P.R.C. Plast (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Near Monlinee Village, Bang Bua Thong

Near Ban Ratniyom School Alley