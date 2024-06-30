Yangon braces for power outages as daily supply slashed by 20%

In the national grid, the 230KV Mansan-Shwe Saram power line had a permanent fault at 7:54 pm on June 26 and a nationwide system breakdown occurred. Due to the faulty power line, the capacity of generating and transmitting electricity from the Shweli hydroelectric plants to the national grid has decreased by about 9.5 million units per day. It is still planned to carry out repairs according to the situations in the area, announced the YESC.

Yangon region received 5.647 million units of power less than the originally allocated amount, and emergency load reduction regulation is being carried out, it said.