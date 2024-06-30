Yangon braces for power outages as daily supply slashed by 20%

In the national grid, the 230KV Mansan-Shwe Saram power line had a permanent fault at 7:54 pm on June 26 and a nationwide system breakdown occurred. Due to the faulty power line, the capacity of generating and transmitting electricity from the Shweli hydroelectric plants to the national grid has decreased by about 9.5 million units per day. It is still planned to carry out repairs according to the situations in the area, announced the YESC.
Yangon region received 5.647 million units of power less than the originally allocated amount, and emergency load reduction regulation is being carried out, it said.
As a result, the industrial zone and the public areas in the Yangon Region have been receiving electricity less than the previous days, and due to emergency load regulation, there may be temporary power outages in some townships, announced the YESC.
In the current power generation, the ratio of electricity production using natural gas in thermal power plants is about 50 per cent, but due to the decrease in the availability of natural gas, the power generation capacity of natural gas power plants is also reduced by about 446 megawatts during this period. There is a net reduction of about 799 megawatts in the production of hydropower and natural gas plants from the installed capacity of the total machines, according to the announcement from the Ministry of Electric Power.
In the monsoon season of 2023, the ministry is only able to produce about 2,800 megawatts per day, which is only about 50 per cent of the demand due to damaged power lines and insufficient water levels in dams, ensuring a stable and continuous power supply to the entire country in the power system, preventing power outages before the rains, adjusting stored water needs to produce electricity from November to June as natural gas supply is regulated and insufficient
Eleven Media
Asia News Network