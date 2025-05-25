Calls grow to shut border mines contaminating Kok, Mekong

She further criticised Chinese companies for securing mining concessions in the region without consulting communities living downstream. “Toxic waste from these mines flows directly into the rivers and accumulates in the vegetables, fish, soil, and eventually, in people,” Pianporn said.

“If these operations continue unchecked for another 10 to 15 years, both our generation and the next will inevitably suffer the consequences.”

Suebsakun Kidnukorn from the School of Social Innovation at Mae Fah Luang University has voiced deep concern over the economic and social toll of worsening water pollution in the Kok, Sai, and Mekong Rivers.

He says the contamination, largely linked to upstream mining operations in Myanmar, is disrupting local livelihoods and raising costs for businesses.

“The impact is already being felt,” Suebsakul said. “Fishermen have lost their source of income, market vendors are struggling, and hotels are now forced to invest in regular water quality checks to reassure their guests. Even restaurants have stopped sourcing fish from the Kok River due to contamination concerns.”

While Thai authorities continue to monitor water quality periodically, he emphasized that the root cause lies across the border in mining zones in Myanmar.

“This is a serious transboundary environmental issue that demands urgent attention. The people of Chiang Rai — and Thailand — must take a firm stand. We can no longer accept the destruction of our rivers by these mining operations,” he stated.

In response, local civil society groups are organizing a major demonstration on June 5 at 9am, beginning at the Territorial Defense Student Training Center in Mueang District, Chiang Rai. The event will include a symbolic march to the Kok River Bridge.

The movement aims to show collective citizen resistance and culminate in the submission of a formal petition to the Chiang Rai Governor, urging the Thai government — along with authorities in Myanmar, China, and the United Wa State — to shut down the mining sites responsible for the environmental damage.