Shan influencer pitches Thai land to Myanmar buyers online

Under Thai law, foreign nationals are prohibited from owning or financing land purchases. This raises concerns that the scheme may be a fraudulent operation, targeting Burmese buyers who are not legally permitted to own or even finance property in Thailand.

Efforts to regulate or investigate these practices have so far yielded little result. Although authorities previously inspected some of the areas, no decisive action has followed. Locals have begun questioning how public land has effectively become a commercial product with no accountability.

Meanwhile, Traisulee Traisoranakul, spokesperson for the ministry of Interior, announced that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed the Department of Lands to expedite the nationwide cadastral survey project.

The initiative aims to issue land title deeds to the public in line with national targets, ensuring land tenure security and enhancing access to credit and investment opportunities for citizens.

For the 2025 fiscal year, the Department has been allocated a budget to survey and issue land title deeds for a total of 86,000 plots across 69 provinces. Eight provinces are excluded from the program—Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Mae Hong Son, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, and Phuket—due to already high land title coverage and large portions of forest reserve areas.

From December 2024 to April 2025, the project’s progress is divided into two key components:

General Cadastral Survey and Standardised Parcel Mapping:

Out of the 70,000 targeted plots, 42,412 title deeds have been issued so far, covering approximately 109,914 rai (about 43,400 acres).

General Cadastral Survey and Standardised Parcel Mapping:

Out of the 70,000 targeted plots, 42,412 title deeds have been issued so far, covering approximately 109,914 rai (about 43,400 acres).

Southern Border Provinces Land Security Project:

Focused on Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, and specific districts in Songkhla (Na Thawi, Chana, Thepha, and Saba Yoi), this component aims to strengthen land rights in border areas. Of the 16,000 targeted plots, 11,025 deeds have been issued, covering around 14,659 rai (about 5,800 acres).

Looking ahead, approximately 561,989 plots, covering more than 2.8 million rai (about 1.1 million acres), still remain untitled. The Ministry of Interior expects to complete the cadastral survey and title issuance nationwide within seven years.

The Department of Lands will also incorporate data from the “Bok Din” project—a platform where citizens report land issues—as well as petitions, royal complaints, and reports submitted to provincial and local land offices, to prioritise and guide future surveying efforts.

"From 1985 to 2024, over the past 40 years, the Ministry of Interior—through the Department of Lands—has surveyed and issued 14,838,692 land title deeds, covering approximately 71.24 million rai," Traisulee stated.