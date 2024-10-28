Thais, Burmese share Royal Kathina ceremony



Being neighbouring countries in Southeast Asia and sharing history and traditions, Thailand and Myanmar have numerous commonalities. Still, Buddhism is what unites the hearts of Thais and Burmese the most.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Royal Thai Embassy in Yangon in cooperation with the Department of Religious Affairs, Ministry of Culture arranged an offering ceremony of Royal Kathina robes in Yangon for the first time since 2019.

What is Kathina?

At the end of the three-month period of Buddhist Lent, during which monks reside in their temples amid the rainy season, people offer new robes to the monks. This celebration, known as Kathina, is held once a year, typically in October or November, within the month following the end of the Lent. At Kathina, Buddhists offer new robes and other necessities to the monks and somtimes, people would collectively donate money to the temple.

The Royal Kathina Ceremony 2024 is a collaborative project to honour His Majesty the King on the occasion of the auspicious royal ceremony celebrating His Majesty’s 72nd birthday by organising ceremonies in nine countries.

In Myanmar, the event was held at Aung Myay Bone Thar Shan Monastery in Yangon with Dusit Manapan, adviser to the minister of foreign affairs, presiding over the Royal Kathina Robes bestowed by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, and Bhaddanta Sundara served as the monastic president.

The ceremony was joined by Mongkol Visitstump, ambassador of Thailand to Myanmar, Panidone Pachimsawat, deputy director general of the Department of Information, Vorapun Srivoranant, deputy director general of the Department of East Asian Affairs, and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.