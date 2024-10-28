Thais, Burmese share Royal Kathina ceremony

Being neighbouring countries in Southeast Asia and sharing history and traditions, Thailand and Myanmar have numerous commonalities. Still, Buddhism is what unites the hearts of Thais and Burmese the most.
On Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Royal Thai Embassy in Yangon in cooperation with the Department of Religious Affairs, Ministry of Culture arranged an offering ceremony of Royal Kathina robes in Yangon for the first time since 2019.
What is Kathina?
At the end of the three-month period of Buddhist Lent, during which monks reside in their temples amid the rainy season, people offer new robes to the monks. This celebration, known as Kathina, is held once a year, typically in October or November, within the month following the end of the Lent. At Kathina, Buddhists offer new robes and other necessities to the monks and somtimes, people would collectively donate money to the temple.
The Royal Kathina Ceremony 2024 is a collaborative project to honour His Majesty the King on the occasion of the auspicious royal ceremony celebrating His Majesty’s 72nd birthday by organising ceremonies in nine countries.
In Myanmar, the event was held at Aung Myay Bone Thar Shan Monastery in Yangon with Dusit Manapan, adviser to the minister of foreign affairs, presiding over the Royal Kathina Robes bestowed by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, and Bhaddanta Sundara served as the monastic president.
The ceremony was joined by Mongkol Visitstump, ambassador of Thailand to Myanmar, Panidone Pachimsawat, deputy director general of the Department of Information, Vorapun Srivoranant, deputy director general of the Department of East Asian Affairs, and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The ceremony was honoured by the presence of U Nyunt Swe, former deputy minister of foreign affairs of Myanmar; U Myint Zaw Win, deputy director general of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture of Myanmar; and the ambassador of Sri Lanka to Myanmar, Prabashini Ponnamperuma.
Aung Myay Bone Thar Shan Monastery is associated with Thailand as Galyani Vadhana, Princess of Naradhi, was presented as the presiding figure of the Royal Kathina offering ceremony in 1998, making 2024 the second time the ceremony was held here after 26 years. Moreover, Aung Myay Bone Thar Shan Monastery is a Shan monastery, which has similar customs and practices as Thailand.
Most participants at the ceremony were from Thai communities living in Myanmar and Shan people in Yangon. Shan, known in Thai languages as Tai Yai, is an ethnic group in Myanmar with some similar culture and language as Thailand’s. Shan are primarily found in the Shan State of Myanmar. Having a similar culture, the Shan participants told journalists they joyfully engaged in the Royal Kathina Ceremony because of their admiration for the Thai people.
“I came here today because usually the Thais visit and make a whole ceremony for other countries to offer the Kathina, and this time it is Myanmar.… We are all the same, Buddhist countries, the same faith and do good merit,” a Burmese man who preferred to remain anonymous said. He revealed that he spent time as a diplomat in Thailand years ago, which gave him a connection with Thailand.
Chanat Anantapanyasut, second secretary at Royal Thai Embassy in Yangon, explained that while organising the Royal Kathina Ceremony in Myanmar, “we need cultural integration. For example, taking the shoes off. In Thailand, when the royal families go to offer the royal Kathina, they do not need to take off their shoes, but here, going inside the temple area, you are required to take off shoes and socks.”
During the ceremony the presiding person kept his socks on and the participants sat on chairs, which might not be seen in Burmese-style ceremonies where socks should be taken off and participants are likely to sit on the ground lower than the monks, according to locals.
“Another thing is the prayer; you can hear similar prayers as in Thailand but with different accents. Many other things also needed to be combined between Thai and Burmese traditions,” Chanat said.
“This ceremony is also a collaborative effort among individuals, Thais and Burmese. This tells us that regardless of the political circumstances in Myanmar, the strong relationship between the people of the two countries endures. One avenue for maintaining this bond is through Buddhism,” Chanat said, adding that Buddhist ceremonies such as Visakha Bucha day and the Kathina offering ceremony are primarily events that unite Thai people who live in Myanmar. “The business sector is one of the groups reunited at this merit-making event.”
Yuwadee Thaennarm, vice-president of the Thai Business Association of Myanmar (TBAM), said: “I am happy to be here today. The royal Kathina offering ceremony has not been organised in Myanmar for some time, and it is an event where Thai people come together and we realise that we are not alone. We need some kinds of activities to bring us together. We can see some old faces and update on our lives.”