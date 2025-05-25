Runners showed up, organisers didn’t: A real “No-Run” event!

Staff Reveal Internal Disarray

Panisara (surname withheld), a contracted staff member hired to manage water stations and course directions, shared that she and her 63-person team were paid 500 baht each. They were stationed along the route and at bag drop areas, but were confused when no race operations began.

She noted signs of disorganisation — lack of lighting, no sound system, a non-standard start gate, and an insufficient number of medals. “It didn’t look like any professional event I’ve worked on before,” she said, adding that she had to pressure the organisers for several days to finally receive her payment, totalling over 30,000 baht.

Staff Member Hit with Lawsuit Over T-Shirt Sales

Panisara also disclosed that she was sued by the event organisers on May 21 for alleged fraud over the sale of 100 event t-shirts. She claimed the organisers asked her to help sell the shirts at 600–650 baht each and had agreed to a 50 baht commission per shirt.

She sold all the shirts, transferred 60,000 baht to the organisers, and kept the agreed-upon 5,000 baht as commission — now the subject of legal action. “I have all the receipts. This was part of our deal,” she said.

MK Group Issues Statement, Distances Itself from the Event

Amid the controversy, photos from the event location showed banners displaying the MK Restaurant Group logo, prompting public backlash.

MK Group swiftly issued a formal statement clarifying that while they had provided limited financial sponsorship, they had no role in organising or managing the event. The company also announced its intention to pursue legal action against the organisers for damages to the company’s reputation and stakeholders.

“MK has long supported healthy living campaigns, including fun runs. But we were not involved in the execution or cancellation of this event,” the company said.

As the investigation unfolds, the scandal has raised questions about accountability in event management and highlighted the need for better oversight to protect consumers from similar incidents in the future.