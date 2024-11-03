5,000 runners join Pattaya bikini beach run

More than 5,000 runners, mostly clad in bikinis, participated in the annual Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2024 on Saturday evening.

The popular event, which has been held for eight consecutive years, took place on Pattaya Beach in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district. The start and finish lines for the 5-kilometre race were in front of the Central Pattaya Hotel.

Pattaya City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and Dr Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, chief marketing officer at Central Pattana, presided over the ceremony to start the run.