Thailand, China launch VGOS Radio Telescope for earthquake prediction

Ding highlighted that this partnership spans multiple disciplines—including astronomy, geology, and environmental science—and has now borne tangible results. He noted that the project is a clear testament to the strong scientific ties between China and Thailand, reflecting both countries’ shared commitment to advancing research, technology, and human capital development.

In particular, the construction of the 13-metre VGOS radio telescope in Chiang Mai stands as a remarkable achievement born of close collaboration and mutual trust.

Despite numerous challenges—especially the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which temporarily halted construction and transportation efforts, the teams successfully completed the assembly, installation, and testing of the system.

Ding expressed strong optimism that this facility will yield cutting-edge scientific outcomes in the near future and serve as a foundation for even deeper cooperation between the two nations in science and technology.

Sarun Posayachinda, Executive Director of NARIT, stated that the 13-metre VGOS radio telescope represents a major scientific milestone for Thailand. More than just a technical achievement, it also stands as a symbol of strong collaboration and success between NARIT, under the support of Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, and the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory, part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Sarun revealed that a second telescope of the same type is currently under construction in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province. Once completed, it will significantly enhance Thailand’s capabilities in radio astronomy and geodesy, while also linking the country to the global VGOS network.

He expressed gratitude to the Royal Development Projects Board and the Huai Hong Khrai Royal Development Study Centre for their support and facilitation in establishing the observatory at this location.

The 13-metre VGOS radio telescope is the product of close cooperation between NARIT and the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory. Under this collaboration, NARIT was responsible for securing the site and constructing the telescope’s support infrastructure, while the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory handled the design, manufacturing, and installation of the telescope and its receiving equipment. The total value of the project exceeds 120 million baht.

Construction began in 2017 and was completed in 2024, with the official inauguration taking place this year.

Sarun noted that the second VGOS telescope is currently being constructed at Walailak University in Nakhon Si Thammarat. Once both sites are operational, Thailand will be able to conduct high-precision studies on tectonic plate movement within its territory, providing crucial data for forecasting seismic activity.

The VGOS radio telescope is a cutting-edge instrument designed for geodetic research, also known as Geodesy—the science of measuring and understanding the Earth’s geometric shape, orientation in space, gravitational field, and how these properties change over time. This includes comparative measurements with other planetary bodies.

The system collects data through high-frequency receivers operating in the S- and X-bands (2–14 GHz), utilising the technique of Very Long Baseline Interferometry (VLBI). This method involves synchronised observations using two or more radio telescopes, enabling millimetre-level precision in determining the Earth’s spatial coordinates.

Such precision is crucial for monitoring tectonic plate movement, a key data source in earthquake analysis and prediction. The telescope also supports calculations of various Earth orientation parameters (EOP), including the planet’s rotational velocity and axial positioning in space.

On the occasion of the inauguration, NARIT welcomed distinguished guests for a guided tour of the 13-metre VGOS radio telescope and the facilities of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory. Visitors also explored NARIT’s advanced technology and engineering development initiatives, including:

Satellite integration and testing laboratories

Radio frequency receiver development labs

Precision component fabrication units

Remote-controlled telescope systems

Mirror coating facilities

In parallel, NARIT hosted the China–Thailand Geodesy Capacity Development Workshop at the Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark in Mae Rim, Chiang Mai. The workshop served as a platform for scientific exchange, focusing on VLBI and geodesy, strengthening bilateral cooperation in Earth observation and space science.