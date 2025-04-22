Lyrid meteor shower to light up Thai skies tonight, says NARIT

According to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT), the Lyrids are expected to begin around 9.38pm. However, the institute has warned that moonlight may interfere with visibility after 2.20am.
Stargazers are advised to look towards the northeastern sky, near the Lyra constellation, where the meteor activity will be most prominent. The event will be visible nationwide, provided the skies are clear and free from light pollution, NARIT said.
Meanwhile, NARIT is also inviting the public to witness the year’s brightest appearance of Venus at dawn on April 24. Venus will reach its peak brightness and can be clearly seen with the naked eye in the eastern sky from approximately 4.00am until sunrise.
Through a telescope, Venus will appear as a crescent, similar to the Moon.
NARIT also noted that during this period, Saturn will be visible low on the horizon, with a crescent Moon shining above it. If the skies are clear, observers will be able to admire the brilliance of Venus and other celestial bodies with the naked eye.
Venus reaches its brightest phase when it appears as a large crescent from Earth’s perspective. Although not a full disc, it shines more brilliantly at this time due to its close proximity to Earth and its highly reflective surface. By contrast, when the planet is further away—even with a thicker crescent—it appears noticeably dimmer.
In Thai culture, Venus is called “Dao Pracham Mueang” or “Evening Star” when it appears in the western sky after sunset. When it rises in the eastern sky before sunrise, it is known as “Dao Prakaiphruek”, or “Morning Star”.