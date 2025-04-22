Lyrid meteor shower to light up Thai skies tonight, says NARIT

Meanwhile, NARIT is also inviting the public to witness the year’s brightest appearance of Venus at dawn on April 24. Venus will reach its peak brightness and can be clearly seen with the naked eye in the eastern sky from approximately 4.00am until sunrise.

Through a telescope, Venus will appear as a crescent, similar to the Moon.

NARIT also noted that during this period, Saturn will be visible low on the horizon, with a crescent Moon shining above it. If the skies are clear, observers will be able to admire the brilliance of Venus and other celestial bodies with the naked eye.