NARIT urges Thais to watch for spectacular Mother’s Day meteor shower

Thais are urged to stay up late on Monday night to enjoy a meteor shower with a peak of 100 meteors per hour from 11pm until dawn Tuesday.

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) posted on its Facebook page that Thais should not miss the chance to enjoy the Perseid meteor shower, which could be seen with bare eyes around the country if the weather permits.

NARIT said that in Thailand, the event is often called the Mother's Day meteor shower because its peak occurs on the night of August 12, which is the National Mother’s Day.