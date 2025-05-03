Must-See Astronomy events in May 2025

May 4: Mars will appear close to the Beehive Cluster (Praesepe) in the western sky between 7pm and midnight.

May 5–6: Regulus, the brightest star in Leo, will align closely with the moon, visible in the western sky from 7pm until morning.

May 23: Saturn will appear beside the moon in the eastern sky starting from 2.30am until dawn.

May 24: Venus will be seen near the moon in the eastern sky from 3.20am until sunrise.

May 30: Pollux will once again appear close to the moon, visible in the northwestern sky from sunset until 10pm.

These phenomena offer excellent opportunities for both amateur astronomers and the general public to connect with the night sky and enjoy the wonders of astronomy.