Facebook ends Reels Bonus program but offers new monetisation options

Facebook has announced that it will discontinue the Reels Play Bonus Program globally on August 31, 2025. This means content creators will no longer receive direct payments based on views from Reels.

However, this does not spell the end of Reels itself, as Facebook is introducing other monetisation opportunities, especially for those with an established following.

From August 31, 2025 onwards, content creators will no longer earn money from views through the program. But don’t worry — this marks the beginning of a new system, Facebook Content Monetisation, which consolidates multiple revenue channels into one platform.

The following payment methods will be discontinued on August 31, 2025:

• In-stream ads (video ads)

• Ads in Reels

• Performance Bonus Program