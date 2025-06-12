Facebook ends Reels Bonus program but offers new monetisation options

Facebook has announced that it will discontinue the Reels Play Bonus Program globally on August 31, 2025. This means content creators will no longer receive direct payments based on views from Reels.
However, this does not spell the end of Reels itself, as Facebook is introducing other monetisation opportunities, especially for those with an established following.
From August 31, 2025 onwards, content creators will no longer earn money from views through the program. But don’t worry — this marks the beginning of a new system, Facebook Content Monetisation, which consolidates multiple revenue channels into one platform.
The following payment methods will be discontinued on August 31, 2025:
• In-stream ads (video ads)
• Ads in Reels
• Performance Bonus Program
The bonus program is by invitation only and will be evaluated based on the following criteria:
• Reach (number of people who see the post)
• Engagement (shares, comments)
• Public posts only (excluding Reels or Stories)
• Must be created within 90 days of the start period
• Limited to a maximum of 3,000 posts per round
Why is Facebook ending the Reels Bonus?
Facebook is rebranding and simplifying its monetisation system by consolidating all revenue streams into one unified platform, Facebook Content Monetisation. Existing creators will be invited to try out the new system during its beta phase.
Facebook explained: “We understand this may disappoint some creators, but it’s part of a long-term effort to restructure and improve transparency and efficiency.”
How will creators make money on Facebook moving forward?
Although the Reels Bonus will no longer be available, creators can still generate "indirect income" through Reels by using it to direct viewers to longer videos or products through the following six channels:
1. In-Stream Ads (Video ads)
2. Facebook Stars
3. Subscriptions
4. Brand Deals / Sponsorships
5. Affiliate Links / Ads
6. Online Courses / E-books / Private Groups
A New Opportunity
Even though the Reels Bonus is going away, Facebook is opening up more avenues for content creators to make money in diverse ways. If you’re a creator with an established fan base — or you’re just getting started but are committed — this could be an exciting opportunity to “reset the game” and achieve even greater success.