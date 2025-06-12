Facebook ends Reels Bonus program but offers new monetisation options

THURSDAY, JUNE 12, 2025

Facebook announces the end of the Reels Bonus program on August 31, 2025, while introducing new ways for creators to monetise content through Facebook Content Monetisation.

Facebook has announced that it will discontinue the Reels Play Bonus Program globally on August 31, 2025. This means content creators will no longer receive direct payments based on views from Reels.

However, this does not spell the end of Reels itself, as Facebook is introducing other monetisation opportunities, especially for those with an established following.

From August 31, 2025 onwards, content creators will no longer earn money from views through the program. But don’t worry — this marks the beginning of a new system, Facebook Content Monetisation, which consolidates multiple revenue channels into one platform.

The following payment methods will be discontinued on August 31, 2025:
• In-stream ads (video ads)
• Ads in Reels
• Performance Bonus Program

The bonus program is by invitation only and will be evaluated based on the following criteria:
• Reach (number of people who see the post)
• Engagement (shares, comments)
• Public posts only (excluding Reels or Stories)
• Must be created within 90 days of the start period
• Limited to a maximum of 3,000 posts per round

Why is Facebook ending the Reels Bonus?

Facebook is rebranding and simplifying its monetisation system by consolidating all revenue streams into one unified platform, Facebook Content Monetisation. Existing creators will be invited to try out the new system during its beta phase.

Facebook explained: “We understand this may disappoint some creators, but it’s part of a long-term effort to restructure and improve transparency and efficiency.”

How will creators make money on Facebook moving forward?

Although the Reels Bonus will no longer be available, creators can still generate "indirect income" through Reels by using it to direct viewers to longer videos or products through the following six channels:

1. In-Stream Ads (Video ads)

  • Videos over 1 minute can feature ads.
  • Revenue depends on the number of viewers during the ad break.
  • Use Reels as a “teaser” to drive people to watch full videos.

2. Facebook Stars

  • Fans can send stars during live streams or videos.
  • Each star is worth approximately US$0.01.
  • Ideal for creators with a strong live-streaming fan base.

3. Subscriptions

  • Fans can subscribe to monthly memberships for exclusive content.
  • Direct income, with fewer fees taken by Facebook.

4. Brand Deals / Sponsorships

  • Use Reels to increase reach and attract brand interest.
  • High potential for creators in niches like finance, knowledge-sharing, and investments.

5. Affiliate Links / Ads

  • Include links to sell products, courses, or services.
  • Reels help to funnel viewers into the sales process.

6. Online Courses / E-books / Private Groups

  • Create and sell digital products independently.
  • Use Reels to build credibility and close sales.

A New Opportunity

Even though the Reels Bonus is going away, Facebook is opening up more avenues for content creators to make money in diverse ways. If you’re a creator with an established fan base — or you’re just getting started but are committed — this could be an exciting opportunity to “reset the game” and achieve even greater success.


 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy