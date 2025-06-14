Casting the net wide: Officers seize over ten tonnes of illegally imported Thai fish

The bust was made at the Takrey police post, located in Takrey commune, in Kamrieng district. The operation was carried out by officials from the provincial anti-economic crime police office of the provincial police, led by office director Colonel Yi Yoksan.

On Friday, June 13, the provincial police reported that four vehicles were stopped and searched. The inspectors discovered a total of 10 tonnes and 55 kilograms of various kinds of prohibited fish products. Among the seized goods were more than one tonne of spoiled fish, 150kg of fish intestines and 500kg of fish eggs.