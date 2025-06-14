Manet reiterates: Border restrictions, disputed areas off table for JBC talks

The meeting, the first in 12 years, comes amid heightened tensions following Thailand’s decision to unilaterally impose border restrictions on June 7. Cambodia has made it clear that two key issues — specific border disputes at four areas and the border closure — will not be on the JBC agenda.

In a social media statement, posted this evening, Manet emphasised Cambodia’s commitment to resolving border demarcation issues in the locations outside of the four areas — the Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Tauch and Ta Krabei temples, as well as the Mum Bei region — through the JBC framework.

These four areas will not be discussed during the meeting as Cambodia has decided to bring these matters to the ICJ.

The prime minister announced that Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is set to formally submit a letter to the ICJ on June 15, regardless of Thailand’s position.