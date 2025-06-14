Skills for Gen Zs and Millennials in the Age of GenAI

Higher Education: Rethinking the Pathways to Success

The impact of GenAI is also reshaping attitudes toward higher education. Financial constraints, evolving priorities, and scepticism about the return on investment are pushing some Gen Zs and Millennials away from traditional university degrees. Many are seeking flexibility, practical experience, and alternative career paths such as vocational training or apprenticeships. Concerns about the relevance of university curricula and the lack of practical experience are widespread, with 35% of Gen Zs and 37% of Millennials questioning the quality of higher education and around a quarter doubting its alignment with job market needs.

Despite these concerns, higher education remains correlated with higher financial security and greater confidence in retirement. Yet, job satisfaction, opportunities for growth and work-life balance appear largely independent of education level, suggesting that skills and experience, rather than degrees alone, are becoming the primary drivers of career success.

The Role of Business Leaders: Building Trust and Preparing the Workforce

Business leaders play a pivotal role in guiding their organisations through this period of transformation. To harness the full potential of GenAI while mitigating its disruptive effects, leaders must prioritise transparent communication about GenAI’s role in job transformation, career growth and work-life balance. By articulating a clear vision and fostering trust within the workforce, leaders can drive engagement and enthusiasm for the adoption of GenAI.

Moreover, organisations must invest in comprehensive training and reskilling programmes that address both technical and soft skills. In the near term, GenAI fluency and education are vital for overcoming resistance to change and fostering widespread adoption. In the longer term, upskilling or reskilling, along with redesigning work processes and career paths, will be essential for capturing GenAI's full value and positioning workers for future success.

As GenAI makes it more difficult for some to gain entry-level experience, organisations should also rethink their talent sourcing and development strategies. This understanding may involve shifting from rigid experience requirements to skills- and potential-based hiring and developing alternative pathways, such as apprenticeship programmes, to attract and prepare candidates who may not follow traditional educational routes.

Strategic Takeaways for Organisations

To attract and retain talent, organisations must:

• Re-evaluate recruitment processes, potentially removing degree requirements for specific roles

• Develop apprenticeship and training programmes that provide hands-on experience

• Partner with educational institutions to ensure the curriculum aligns with industry needs and offers practical learning opportunities

• Foster a culture that values both technical proficiency and soft skills, preparing employees to thrive alongside GenAI

Conclusion

GenAI is transforming the workplace at an unmatched speed. For Gen Zs and Millennials, achieving success involves a balanced approach: embracing technological advancements while also developing the soft skills that distinguish humans from machines. Organisations that acknowledge and nurture this dual approach will be better equipped to tackle the challenges and capitalise on the opportunities presented by a GenAI-driven future.

The article is written by Ariya Phukfon, Thailand Technology & Transformation Leader, Deloitte Consulting and Chodok Panyavaranant, PhD, Senior Manager, Growth, Deloitte Thailand.



