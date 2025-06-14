Skills for Gen Zs and Millennials in the Age of GenAI

The Dual Impact of GenAI: Optimism and Anxiety
While the benefits of GenAI are widely acknowledged, improving work quality, freeing up time for strategic tasks and enhancing work-life balance. On the other hand, globally, 63% of Gen Zs and 65% of Millennials fear job elimination due to GenAI. In comparison, 61% believe it will automate entry-level tasks, which are traditionally a critical stepping stone for new graduates. As a result, a growing number of Gen Zs and Millennials are seeking roles perceived as less vulnerable to automation—66% of Gen Zs and 68% of Millennials are considering careers in manual labour or skilled trades, up from 59% and 52%, respectively.
Training, Skills, and the New Workplace Paradigm
In response to these challenges, Gen Zs and Millennials are prioritising training and skills development to ensure they remain relevant in a GenAI-driven world. Nearly one-fifth of Gen Zs (17%) and Millennials (19%) have already completed some form of GenAI training, and over a third plan to do so within the following year. This proactive approach reflects a clear understanding that technical proficiency with GenAI is becoming a baseline requirement for career advancement—59% of Gen Zs and 62% of Millennials believe that they are somewhat or highly required to have GenAI skills for their prospects.
Yet, technical skills alone are not enough. There is a growing recognition that soft skills—such as empathy, leadership, emotional intelligence and adaptability—are more critical than ever. Over 86% of Gen Zs and 85% of Millennials believe soft skills are somewhat or highly required for career success, surpassing the perceived importance of GenAI skills. Most respondents (72% of Gen Zs and 76% of Millennials) also feel that their employers are placing a balanced emphasis on both technical and soft skill development.
This focus on soft skills is not surprising. As GenAI automates routine and repetitive tasks, the value of uniquely human abilities—such as critical thinking, creativity and interpersonal communication—becomes increasingly pronounced. Deloitte’s 2025 Global Human Capital Trends report reinforces this, highlighting that curiosity and emotional intelligence are essential for adaptability, a trait that is indispensable in today’s rapidly changing work environment.
Higher Education: Rethinking the Pathways to Success
The impact of GenAI is also reshaping attitudes toward higher education. Financial constraints, evolving priorities, and scepticism about the return on investment are pushing some Gen Zs and Millennials away from traditional university degrees. Many are seeking flexibility, practical experience, and alternative career paths such as vocational training or apprenticeships. Concerns about the relevance of university curricula and the lack of practical experience are widespread, with 35% of Gen Zs and 37% of Millennials questioning the quality of higher education and around a quarter doubting its alignment with job market needs.
Despite these concerns, higher education remains correlated with higher financial security and greater confidence in retirement. Yet, job satisfaction, opportunities for growth and work-life balance appear largely independent of education level, suggesting that skills and experience, rather than degrees alone, are becoming the primary drivers of career success.
The Role of Business Leaders: Building Trust and Preparing the Workforce
Business leaders play a pivotal role in guiding their organisations through this period of transformation. To harness the full potential of GenAI while mitigating its disruptive effects, leaders must prioritise transparent communication about GenAI’s role in job transformation, career growth and work-life balance. By articulating a clear vision and fostering trust within the workforce, leaders can drive engagement and enthusiasm for the adoption of GenAI.
Moreover, organisations must invest in comprehensive training and reskilling programmes that address both technical and soft skills. In the near term, GenAI fluency and education are vital for overcoming resistance to change and fostering widespread adoption. In the longer term, upskilling or reskilling, along with redesigning work processes and career paths, will be essential for capturing GenAI's full value and positioning workers for future success.
As GenAI makes it more difficult for some to gain entry-level experience, organisations should also rethink their talent sourcing and development strategies. This understanding may involve shifting from rigid experience requirements to skills- and potential-based hiring and developing alternative pathways, such as apprenticeship programmes, to attract and prepare candidates who may not follow traditional educational routes.
Strategic Takeaways for Organisations
To attract and retain talent, organisations must:
• Re-evaluate recruitment processes, potentially removing degree requirements for specific roles
• Develop apprenticeship and training programmes that provide hands-on experience
• Partner with educational institutions to ensure the curriculum aligns with industry needs and offers practical learning opportunities
• Foster a culture that values both technical proficiency and soft skills, preparing employees to thrive alongside GenAI
Conclusion
GenAI is transforming the workplace at an unmatched speed. For Gen Zs and Millennials, achieving success involves a balanced approach: embracing technological advancements while also developing the soft skills that distinguish humans from machines. Organisations that acknowledge and nurture this dual approach will be better equipped to tackle the challenges and capitalise on the opportunities presented by a GenAI-driven future.
The article is written by Ariya Phukfon, Thailand Technology & Transformation Leader, Deloitte Consulting and Chodok Panyavaranant, PhD, Senior Manager, Growth, Deloitte Thailand.