Cross-border GenAI misuse to cause 40% of AI data breaches by 2027: Gartner

By 2027, more than 40% of artificial intelligence (AI) related data breaches will stem from the improper use of generative AI (GenAI) across international borders, according to analysis by Gartner, Inc.

The rapid uptake of GenAI technologies has outpaced the development of robust data governance and security measures. This has raised significant concerns regarding data localisation, a consequence of the centralised computing power required to support these technologies.

"Unintended cross-border data transfers frequently occur due to insufficient oversight, particularly when GenAI is integrated into existing products without clear explanations or announcements," said Joerg Fritsch, VP Analyst at Gartner. "Organisations are observing changes in the content produced by employees utilising GenAI tools. While these tools can be deployed for approved business applications, they present security risks if sensitive prompts are sent to AI tools and application programming interfaces (APIs) hosted in unknown locations."

The absence of consistent global best practices and standards for AI and data governance exacerbates these challenges, resulting in market fragmentation and compelling enterprises to develop region-specific strategies. This, in turn, can restrict their ability to scale operations globally and capitalise on the benefits of AI products and services.

