Thailand Luban Workshop TRTVC Center marks seventh anniversary

Established by Tianjin Railway Technical and Vocational College (TRTVC), the centre has trained 282 professionals across four specialised bases and developed 27 bilingual textbooks for Thai classrooms.
Trainee Chayanin Pahpartanung demonstrated the newly donated equipment worth 3.55 million yuan ($494,500), according to Dong Yanan, president of the college.
"These advanced simulators prepare students for real-world railway projects," Dong said.
Over 100 officials and industry leaders attended the ceremony at Ayutthaya Technical College last week. Thailand's Deputy Supreme Patriarch Somdet Phra Maha Thirachan commended its "internationally benchmarked high-speed railway programs" in a video address.
Xu Lan, the education counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, highlighted her role in "fostering friendship through technology".
The anniversary also saw the launch of the International High-Speed Railway Institute, jointly founded by Mahasarakham University and TRTVC. The new institute aims to train railway professionals with global competence, especially as Thailand and China mark 50 years of diplomatic ties.
China's Deputy Consul General in Khon Kaen, Yang Ning, said that it would "cultivate globally competent railway professionals".
The event also included a donation of equipment worth 10 million baht ($306,000) from Chinese firm Tianjin Jiteng Technology and a symbolic tree-planting ceremony to highlight the long-term partnership.
"These efforts create an expressway for talent development and reflect the shared goals of Belt and Road educational cooperation," Dong added.
Yan Dongjie
China Daily
Asia News Network