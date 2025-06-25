Thailand Luban Workshop TRTVC Center marks seventh anniversary

Established by Tianjin Railway Technical and Vocational College (TRTVC), the centre has trained 282 professionals across four specialised bases and developed 27 bilingual textbooks for Thai classrooms.

Trainee Chayanin Pahpartanung demonstrated the newly donated equipment worth 3.55 million yuan ($494,500), according to Dong Yanan, president of the college.

"These advanced simulators prepare students for real-world railway projects," Dong said.

Over 100 officials and industry leaders attended the ceremony at Ayutthaya Technical College last week. Thailand's Deputy Supreme Patriarch Somdet Phra Maha Thirachan commended its "internationally benchmarked high-speed railway programs" in a video address.