DP World ready to invest in land bridge, says Transport Ministry source

TUESDAY, JUNE 10, 2025

The Transport Ministry and Dubai Port World (DP World) are in discussions regarding the continuation of a 1 trillion baht investment in the land bridge project.

A source from the Transport Ministry revealed that the ministry’s permanent secretary, Chayatan Phromsorn, chaired a meeting with DP World to discuss the readiness to invest in this significant transportation infrastructure project. 

The initiative aims to enhance the Southern Economic Corridor and improve connectivity between the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.

DP World has also expressed interest in further discussions about the project's development with Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, according to the source. 

The source confirmed that the land bridge project will proceed as per the government’s plan. DP World has not requested any additional joint investment at this stage, as it is currently analysing the project’s details to assess the required funding and adjust the investment strategy accordingly.

According to the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP), the project will be carried out in four phases:

  • Phase 1 (worth approximately 522 billion baht):
    Focuses on port development and transportation infrastructure, including the construction of Ranong Port (to accommodate around 6 million TEUs of containers), Chumphon Port (to accommodate around 4 million TEUs), a new railway line, and a four-lane motorway. Construction is set to begin in 2028, with completion expected in 2030.
     
  • Phase 2 (worth approximately 164 billion baht):
    Aims to expand port capacities, with Ranong Port reaching 12 million TEUs, Chumphon Port reaching 8 million TEUs, and the construction of a six-lane motorway. Work is scheduled to begin in 2032 and complete in 2033.
     
  • Phase 3 (worth approximately 228 billion baht):
    Continues the expansion of port capacities, increasing Ranong Port to 20 million TEUs and Chumphon Port to 14 million TEUs. This phase is set to begin in 2034, with completion expected by 2035.
     
  • Phase 4 (worth approximately 85.1 billion baht):
    Focuses on expanding Chumphon Port to 20 million TEUs and developing the Single Rail Transfer Operator (SRTO). Construction is expected to start in 2036 and finish in 2038.
