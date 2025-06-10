DP World ready to invest in land bridge, says Transport Ministry source

A source from the Transport Ministry revealed that the ministry’s permanent secretary, Chayatan Phromsorn, chaired a meeting with DP World to discuss the readiness to invest in this significant transportation infrastructure project.
The initiative aims to enhance the Southern Economic Corridor and improve connectivity between the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.
DP World has also expressed interest in further discussions about the project's development with Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, according to the source.
The source confirmed that the land bridge project will proceed as per the government’s plan. DP World has not requested any additional joint investment at this stage, as it is currently analysing the project’s details to assess the required funding and adjust the investment strategy accordingly.
According to the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP), the project will be carried out in four phases: