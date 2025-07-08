Thai Princess Award Foundation strengthens education ties with Vietnam

A delegation from the Princess Maha Chakri Award Foundation (PMCAF), led by its Chairman Dr Krissanapong Kirtikara, visited Vietnam from July 6 to 8 to deepen educational cooperation, engage with former award recipients, and promote regional educational development across Asia.
On Monday, during a gathering at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ha Noi with Vietnamese teachers previously honoured with the award, Dr Kirtikara highlighted the significance of the Princess Maha Chakri Award as a prestigious recognition for outstanding educators who play a vital role in shaping students’ futures.
He emphasised that the award has contributed to strengthening educational collaboration among participating countries, the Royal Thai Embassies, and the Foundation, through the “Friends of Thailand” network.
Earlier, the delegation held a working session with the Department of International Cooperation under Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training to explore joint educational initiatives and share updates on the sixth Princess Maha Chakri Award ceremony, set to take place on October 15, 2025, in Bangkok.
Vietnam has had six teachers honoured with the award to date. This year’s Vietnamese recipient is Nguyen Thi Thu Lan, Principal of Ward 5 Kindergarten in District 10, HCM City. She was recognised for her innovative initiatives, including multifunctional classrooms, a green school model, and the development of a Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space in her school.
On Tuesday, the PMCAF delegation is expected to visit her school to observe teaching practices, exchange ideas on educational innovations, and discuss future areas of support.
Founded in 2015, the Princess Maha Chakri Award is presented biennially to honour exceptional educators from ASEAN nations as well as Bangladesh, Bhutan, Mongolia, and Timor-Leste. The award seeks to acknowledge outstanding contributions to education and foster regional educational progress.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network