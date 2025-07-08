Thai Princess Award Foundation strengthens education ties with Vietnam

A delegation from the Princess Maha Chakri Award Foundation (PMCAF), led by its Chairman Dr Krissanapong Kirtikara, visited Vietnam from July 6 to 8 to deepen educational cooperation, engage with former award recipients, and promote regional educational development across Asia.

On Monday, during a gathering at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ha Noi with Vietnamese teachers previously honoured with the award, Dr Kirtikara highlighted the significance of the Princess Maha Chakri Award as a prestigious recognition for outstanding educators who play a vital role in shaping students’ futures.