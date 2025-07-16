English majors face uncertain future as AI replaces basic skills

Employment statistics reflect the crisis. The 2023 employment rate for language majors fell to 76.8 %, 5.6 percentage points below the national undergraduate average, according to a report by Beijing-based education consultancy MyCOS. Only 52 % of language majors secured jobs related to their major, forcing nearly half to switch fields. Satisfaction with such majors plummeted from 78 % in 2010 to 67 %in 2023, the report said.

Traditional employment sectors contracted sharply. International trade and business hires declined from 28 % in 2010 to 18 % in 2023, while translation and localisation roles halved from 15 % to 8 % during the period. Education and tutoring dropped from 25 % to 22 per cent, with K12 English training experiencing particularly severe contraction, MyCOS said.

A new graduate of Beijing Foreign Studies University, who asked to be identified by her surname, Zeng, said she has witnessed the decline of English majors at one of the country's best foreign language higher-learning institutions as the minimum entry scores for its flagship English program have dropped over the years.

For Zeng, the trade-off between pragmatism and the nuances and beauty of the English language is a daily concern. She said: "When I tell people I studied English, their first question is always about AI — 'why bother learning English when AI can do translation' they ask?"

"What we study is the aesthetic beauty of language, without which, even with ChatGPT, people cannot tell whether the English written by the AI tool is good or not."

Moreover, when learning English, students also understand the political system of English-speaking countries, critical thinking, and the philosophy of the Western world, which are all useful knowledge to have, she said.

Through intensive reading in English, students are exposed to independent thinking, and concepts such as equality and caring for others, she said.

However, Zeng acknowledges the difficulties English major graduates face in landing jobs in the face of economic headwinds. After experimenting with cross-border e-commerce livestreams and corporate training, she now tutors wealthy Beijing students — work that pays very well but offers no stability.

"I am afraid the difficulty for English graduates to find jobs is that they have not learned the language well enough, and they are not capable of even writing a simple e-mail," she said. "It is something I cannot understand, but it is part of the harsh truth."

She said she still recommends high school graduates learn English at BFSU, which has a great environment and caring and highly capable teachers.

Zhao Xincheng's post-graduation odyssey illustrates the decline of English as a major.

A graduate of Wuhan University in Hubei province, Zhao secured a tutoring position last autumn, only to receive a termination notice in April, two months before his graduation. "No explanation, just 'position eliminated, '" he said.

Subsequent multiple interviews yielded nothing. Zhao said he is not inferior to his classmates in terms of language skills, appearance, personality and communication skills. He believes he has been terminated for no good reason and feels frustrated.

Zhao is now preparing to take the civil service exams next year. He said he does not recommend English as a career choice for students. If they like to study languages, they should have skills in other fields to increase their employment competitiveness, he said.

Broader decline

There is a broader trend of English declining as a major, said Wu Peng, dean of Jiangsu University's Overseas Education College.

Since 2022, he has found fewer students inquiring about enrolling in an English major, he said. There are also fewer students with high entrance scores choosing the major, while more English major students are choosing to later switch to engineering, he said.

However, Wu believes the decline is not limited to English as a major or China alone. It exists in liberal arts majors in almost all countries as well as "less useful" engineering majors, he said.

Wu attributed the waning interest to policy shifts (like the "double reduction" policy reducing K-12 English tutoring jobs), technological disruption (AI handling 80 per cent of basic translation), and the discipline's core weakness. Its biggest failing is producing over 100,000 graduates annually who are mainly focused on pure language skills, while market demand now centres on high-end interdisciplinary competence.

Dai Jiangwen, head of the English department at Beijing Jiaotong University, rejected claims that English majors are "declining", arguing that the discipline requires optimisation aligned with national needs and the fourth industrial revolution.

She emphasised foreign languages' critical role in safeguarding information sovereignty, developing language technologies like machine translation, and preserving linguistic diversity. Dai stressed the "irreplaceable humanistic attributes" of the discipline in the AI era — fostering emotional intelligence, cultural sensitivity, and critical thinking that AI lacks.

Both professors agreed that the core issue is structural. Dai pinpointed outdated curricula, faculty misalignment with industry needs, rigid disciplinary classifications, and obsolete training models. Wu said graduates face intense competition from students in other fields who also possess strong English skills, plus specialised knowledge.

Dai strongly recommended that English majors include language intelligence programs in their studies, calling it a "direct path" for humanities students to enter the AI industry. She pointed to one program that combines linguistics, AI, data science and cultural studies as an example.

Wu advised current students to urgently build "English plus" skills (for example, international law and data science), master technical tools, and target high-growth niche areas like specialised translation services or cross-border e-commerce. He recommended the major only to students with clear interdisciplinary ambitions and international career plans, favouring dual-degree "English plus X" paths.

Wu said that while national policies such as the Belt and Road Initiative and reform and opening-up provide long-term demand for English talent, "pure English" ability is devalued.

He stressed the urgent need for "English plus minor languages" or "language plus professional" compound skills, noting there was a deficit of more than 500,000 students who are fluent in English plus languages like Russian or Arabic, adding that current faculty structures are ill-prepared.

Both professors agreed that AI will reshape, not replace, the language fields. Dai said machines cannot fully replicate human translators' creativity, especially in nuanced communication and cultural adaptation.

Wu predicted AI would automate low-end translation but create new roles like "AI trainers" or "cultural adapters", leading to human-AI collaboration. He emphasised that humanities disciplines, and exploring "what makes us human", fundamentally define the boundaries of AI and other technologies.

He said, "AI will force the humanities to upgrade, not disappear, and create experts who can use AI but understand humans better than AI."

Zou Shuo

China Daily

Asia News Network