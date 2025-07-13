The story behind Chao Mae Lim Ko Niao Shrine

The Chao Mae Lim Ko Niao Shrine may not look grand at first glance, but ask anyone in Pattani and they’ll tell you—it holds centuries of meaning.

Legend has it that the shrine is dedicated to Lim Ko Niao, a young Chinese woman who sailed to what is now southern Thailand in the 16th century, hoping to bring her brother back home.

According to legend, he had settled in Pattani, converted to Islam, and married a local princess. Heartbroken when he refused to return, Lim Ko Niao took her own life under a tree near the town. That act of loyalty and grief left a deep impression on locals, and over time, she came to be worshipped as a guardian spirit.