New Chinese ambassador to Thailand assumes his post

They were welcomed at the airport by Pensom Lertsithichai, deputy director-general of the Department of East Asian Affairs under the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with other diplomats from the Chinese Embassy in Thailand.

Upon his arrival, Zhang remarked that China and Thailand are good neighbours with a time-honoured friendship, and the two partners have stood together through thick and thin, helping each other with firm support, demonstrating the close bond between the two countries.