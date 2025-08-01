New Chinese ambassador to Thailand assumes his post

They were welcomed at the airport by Pensom Lertsithichai, deputy director-general of the Department of East Asian Affairs under the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with other diplomats from the Chinese Embassy in Thailand.
Upon his arrival, Zhang remarked that China and Thailand are good neighbours with a time-honoured friendship, and the two partners have stood together through thick and thin, helping each other with firm support, demonstrating the close bond between the two countries.
As this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Thailand and the "Golden Jubilee of Thailand-China Friendship", Zhang said China is endeavouring to become a stronger country and is committed to rejuvenating the Chinese nation on all fronts through Chinese modernisation.
"Thailand is accelerating the transformation and upgrading of its economic structure to achieve sustainable economic growth. I am honoured to serve at my post and resolved to fulfil my duties and responsibilities wholeheartedly," he said.
Zhang said he will work with all Thai sectors to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and continuously deepen and strengthen the building of a China-Thailand community with a shared future.
Pensom welcomed Zhang to assume his new post, stating that Thailand attaches great importance to the relationship between Thailand and China and will facilitate his performance of his duties.
