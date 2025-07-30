China announces Thai-Cambodian commitment to ceasefire agreement, praises diplomatic role in regional peace

China has revealed the outcome of a trilateral meeting between Thailand and Cambodia, where both countries confirmed their commitment to continuing the ceasefire agreement. The meeting, held on July 30 in Shanghai, China, saw discussions led by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, alongside delegations from both Thailand and Cambodia.
According to a report on the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, both Thailand and Cambodia expressed their firm intention to uphold the ceasefire agreement, while also thanking China for its positive role in helping drive the peaceful resolution of the border dispute.
The meeting was described as “sincere, frank, friendly, and full of unity,” reflecting the shared commitment of the three parties to resolve the issue through dialogue, openness, and the maintenance of peace in Southeast Asia.
China highlighted its continued constructive role in supporting both Thailand and Cambodia to resolve their border disputes through peaceful means, rather than confrontation or force. The meeting is seen as part of China’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to mediate and foster mutual understanding between neighbouring countries in the region.