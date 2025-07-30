China announces Thai-Cambodian commitment to ceasefire agreement, praises diplomatic role in regional peace

China has revealed the outcome of a trilateral meeting between Thailand and Cambodia, where both countries confirmed their commitment to continuing the ceasefire agreement. The meeting, held on July 30 in Shanghai, China, saw discussions led by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, alongside delegations from both Thailand and Cambodia.

According to a report on the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, both Thailand and Cambodia expressed their firm intention to uphold the ceasefire agreement, while also thanking China for its positive role in helping drive the peaceful resolution of the border dispute.

