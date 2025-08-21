P.K., Natchapol and Yao share three-way lead at TrustGolf Asian Mixed 3

The 33-year-old Patcharajutar, nicknamed P.K., showcased her trademark consistency with eight birdies—four on each side of the turn, offset by a single bogey at the par-4 13th.

With 33 professional titles to her name, including three this season across the Thailand LPGA Tour, JLPGA Step Up Tour, and Taiwan LPGA, she looked every bit the seasoned contender in the event tri-sanctioned by TrustGolf, Taiwan PGA, and Taiwan LPGA Tours.

“I got off to a good start with two birdies, which helped me get into momentum quickly,” said Patcharajutar. “I was aiming for an error-free round, but I misjudged my approach on 13 and ended up three-putting. Still, I’m feeling comfortable this week. The course plays short, and I’m testing a new wedge that’s working well. I’m treating this as a warm-up before a big event in Japan.”