P.K., Natchapol and Yao share three-way lead at TrustGolf Asian Mixed 3

The 33-year-old Patcharajutar, nicknamed P.K., showcased her trademark consistency with eight birdies—four on each side of the turn, offset by a single bogey at the par-4 13th.
With 33 professional titles to her name, including three this season across the Thailand LPGA Tour, JLPGA Step Up Tour, and Taiwan LPGA, she looked every bit the seasoned contender in the event tri-sanctioned by TrustGolf, Taiwan PGA, and Taiwan LPGA Tours.
“I got off to a good start with two birdies, which helped me get into momentum quickly,” said Patcharajutar. “I was aiming for an error-free round, but I misjudged my approach on 13 and ended up three-putting. Still, I’m feeling comfortable this week. The course plays short, and I’m testing a new wedge that’s working well. I’m treating this as a warm-up before a big event in Japan.”
While Patcharajutar relied on experience, Natchapol Srinoon delivered fireworks with a stunning 64, thanks to a front-nine birdie spree that saw him pick up eight shots between holes 1 and 9. His only misstep came at the 15th, where a tee shot into the woods led to a bogey.
“I lost focus on 15 but managed to regroup and find the fairways again,” said the 29-year-old Bangkok native, who recently returned from injury. “I putted well and hit close to the pins, which turned things around. I’m still building confidence, but this round gives me something to build on.”
Taiwanese Yao, with a brilliant front nine, where he sprinkled six birdies, also joined the lead with a 64.
Just one stroke behind the leaders was Taiwan’s Li-Ning Wang, who carded six birdies and a single bogey for a solid 65 to sit in solo third.
A tightly packed chasing group followed at 66, including Navaporn Soontreeyapas, Cholcheva Wongras, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam, Asian Tour winners Suteepat Prateeptienchai and Poom Saksansin.
The TrustGolf Asian Mixed 2025 offers more than just prize money. The women’s champion will earn full Taiwan LPGA Tour status and Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points, while the men’s winner secures a Taiwan PGA Tour card and OWGR points. Both tours are known for their competitive fields and lucrative purses.
The tournament is played over 54 holes in stroke play format from August 20 to 22, with the field cut to the top 60 and ties after Round 2. The winner will walk away with Bt750,000 and a coveted spot on the Taiwan Tour.