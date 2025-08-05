Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul returns to World No.1 spot in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings

Jeeno Thitikul, the 22-year-old Thai golf sensation, has officially reclaimed the World No.1 ranking in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings as of August 4, 2025. The rise comes after Jeeno surpassed Nelly Korda, the previous world No.1 who had held the top spot for 17 months.

This shift was driven by Jeeno’s performance at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open, where she finished in 30th place, while Nelly Korda ended in 36th place. This allowed Jeeno to take the lead, earning the top ranking once again.

Jeeno had previously held the World No.1 spot in 2022, but only for two weeks before losing it. Her return to the top position makes her the second Thai golfer, after Ariya Jutanugarn, to achieve such a feat.

In the 2025 season, Jeeno has competed in 13 tournaments, winning one title and consistently performing well with two runner-up finishes and four Top 5 finishes. She is also leading in the Race to the CME Globe and the Rolex Player of the Year standings.