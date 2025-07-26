Unheralded Sarut sizzles to 65, seizes two-shot lead at TrustGolf Asian Mixed Circuit 1

American Shan Liu, one of Thursday’s co-leaders, signed for a 69 after tallying four birdies and one bogey. He sat one shot further back at 10-under-par 134. First-round co-leader Sirapob Yapala followed closely after a 70, taking him to 9-under 135 overall.

Three-time Asian Tour winner Suteepat Prateeptienchai, another overnight co-leader, endured an up-and-down round. He fired six birdies but was derailed by a double bogey at the 7th and three other bogeys, settling for a 71 and a total of 7-under-par 137.

Butsabakorn Sukapan remained the top Thai female contender in the male-dominated leaderboard. She posted a steady 70 to reach 6-under-par 138, seven strokes off the lead.

“It got pretty windy in the afternoon, and I struggled to control the ball. The grass conditions were different from Thursday morning, too,” said Butsabakorn. “Anyway, I won’t give up—I’ll keep fighting hard on Saturday. I also need to ensure I eat enough. I didn’t today and felt drained.”

The TrustGolf Asian Mixed 2025 is hosted by Trust Golf, a leading golf development centre equipped with state-of-the-art technology. The tournament is sponsored by Silicon Marina, World Junior Sport, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Sport Technology, Asiacompact Co., Ltd., G Plus Property, and Lake View Resort and Golf Club, which also serves as the official venue.

The event follows a 54-hole stroke play format across three days, from July 24 to 26, 2025.