Unheralded Sarut sizzles to 65, seizes two-shot lead at TrustGolf Asian Mixed Circuit 1

The young gun fired eight birdies—four on the front nine and four more after the turn—against a lone bogey on the 16th, to post a two-day total of 13-under-par 131 on the par-72 layout, which plays 7,081 yards off the tee for men and 6,204 yards for women.
“I hit several good shots, mostly landing on the fairways, which made my approach shots easier. You don’t want to be in the rough here—it’s quite tall and tricky,” said Sarut, eyeing his first breakthrough on a major tour.
“My game plan for the final round is to stick to the same routine. I don’t want to put myself under pressure. But I’m confident out here because I’ve played this course many times, which might give me an edge,” added Sarut, who relished the opportunity to play alongside female professionals for the first time in a tournament setting.
Two shots back was former Japan Tour campaigner Thanyakorn, who carded seven birdies against a lone bogey on the 12th for a 66, moving him to 11-under-par 133 and into contention for the first time on the TrustGolf Mixed Tour.
American Shan Liu, one of Thursday’s co-leaders, signed for a 69 after tallying four birdies and one bogey. He sat one shot further back at 10-under-par 134. First-round co-leader Sirapob Yapala followed closely after a 70, taking him to 9-under 135 overall.
Three-time Asian Tour winner Suteepat Prateeptienchai, another overnight co-leader, endured an up-and-down round. He fired six birdies but was derailed by a double bogey at the 7th and three other bogeys, settling for a 71 and a total of 7-under-par 137.
Butsabakorn Sukapan remained the top Thai female contender in the male-dominated leaderboard. She posted a steady 70 to reach 6-under-par 138, seven strokes off the lead.
“It got pretty windy in the afternoon, and I struggled to control the ball. The grass conditions were different from Thursday morning, too,” said Butsabakorn. “Anyway, I won’t give up—I’ll keep fighting hard on Saturday. I also need to ensure I eat enough. I didn’t today and felt drained.”
The TrustGolf Asian Mixed 2025 is hosted by Trust Golf, a leading golf development centre equipped with state-of-the-art technology. The tournament is sponsored by Silicon Marina, World Junior Sport, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Sport Technology, Asiacompact Co., Ltd., G Plus Property, and Lake View Resort and Golf Club, which also serves as the official venue.
The event follows a 54-hole stroke play format across three days, from July 24 to 26, 2025.