Curtain closes for NST Fair 2025 after nine days of success in inspiring creators of all ages

Over 97 organisations, both local and international, came together to showcase a vast range of knowledge and innovation.

Across nine full days, the fair delivered an immersive experience that highlighted the vital role of science, technology, and innovation in driving Thailand’s economy and society forward. And see you in 2026!

Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), officially closed NST Fair 2025 and Aor Wor Fair 2025, held from August 9–17 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

She emphasised that the event successfully promoted the use of research, knowledge, and innovation to support Thailand’s sustainable economic development through interdisciplinary collaboration.