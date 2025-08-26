Curtain closes for NST Fair 2025 after nine days of success in inspiring creators of all ages

Over 97 organisations, both local and international, came together to showcase a vast range of knowledge and innovation.
Across nine full days, the fair delivered an immersive experience that highlighted the vital role of science, technology, and innovation in driving Thailand’s economy and society forward. And see you in 2026!
Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), officially closed NST Fair 2025 and Aor Wor Fair 2025, held from August 9–17 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.
She emphasised that the event successfully promoted the use of research, knowledge, and innovation to support Thailand’s sustainable economic development through interdisciplinary collaboration.
“This fair was not just about exhibitions. It inspired creativity, sparked interest in science and innovation, and showed how knowledge can drive real change in daily life. The strong public turnout proves that science matters to Thai society, and reflects MHESI’s commitment to its core policy: “Empowering Minds, Creating Opportunities, Building Thailand’s Future.”
“Over nine days, we have obvious that with Thailand’s potential will further develop people’s quality of life, and interdisciplinary knowledge will meet the future challenges. This success is the result of collaboration across sectors, and we will keep pushing forward toward sustainable progress.”
Suwarong Wongsiri, Acting President of the National Science Museum (NSM), said that this was the first time NST Fair and Aor Wor Fair were held together, and it was a powerful collaboration that elevated science learning across the Thai society.
The event welcomed visitors of all ages over nine days, creating a nationwide impact.
He added, “The fair inspired young people and sparked interest in science and technology. That is the foundation for cultivating a future scientific workforce in this country. When youth engage with innovations, they begin to see how knowledge can be applied creatively to drive sustainable economic growth.”
The four main exhibitions at NST Fair 2025 are Quantum Quest, Brain: Inside Out, Mystery of Svalbard, and Little Inventor, which drew large crowds at every station.
Visitors also actively participated in science learning activities and hands-on lab experiments designed to educate scientific thinking.
The fair featured youth science project showcases, highlighting the creativity and potential of Thai students in science and innovation.
Another highlight was the Defence Science and Technology Exhibition by the Ministry of Defence, where children and youth explored military innovations and research that support national security.