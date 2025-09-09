Philippines’ newly launched website for reporting complaints on flood control projects gets over 12,000 complaints

MANILA — The complaints of Filipinos are just piling up at the “Sumbong sa Pangulo” website. From corruption-riddled flood control projects, the public is now also reporting to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. poorly constructed roads and other subpar projects implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“Since we created the website, we have 12,000-plus reports that are coming in,” the President said in the latest episode of the BBM Podcast aired on Sunday.

“And these reports are not only flood control projects. There were also reports about road paving, road widening. We are receiving so many reports,” he added.

Concerned citizens, Marcos said, have filed complaints through https://sumbongsapangulo.ph, the Palace’s online channel for reporting corruption cases directly to the President, since its launch on Aug 11.