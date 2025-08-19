Japanese suspected of ordering killings of 2 nationals in Manila

At a press conference, authorities said that the Japanese person is believed to have hired Philippine men, who were arrested on Monday, to kill the two Japanese men due to financial troubles between them.

The arrested suspects were paid a reward of 9 million pesos, or about 23 million yen, with an initial payment of 10,000 pesos.

According to police and other sources, 50-year-old Albert Manabat is suspected of carrying out the shootings. His 62-year-old brother, Abel Manabat, a tour guide, was also arrested.