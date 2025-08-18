Hakamata to seek some 600 m. yen from Japan, prefectural govts

They intend to file a damages lawsuit on Sept. 26, the same date on which he was acquitted last year.
The lawyers stated that the damages claim covers lost income during his time in custody and care expenses incurred after his release.
Additionally, they plan to file a separate damages lawsuit as early as Sept. 11 over a statement made by Prosecutor-General Naomi Unemoto when prosecutors decided not to appeal Hakamata's acquittal. The lawyers argued that the statement implies Hakamata is a criminal and constitutes libel.
Hakamata was arrested by the prefectural police department of Shizuoka, central Japan, on suspicion of robbery and murder on Aug. 18, 1966. His death sentence became final in 1980.
He was detained for 47 years and seven months until his release in March 2014, when the district court granted him a retrial.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]