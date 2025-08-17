Some LDP lawmakers seek to push conservative policies

Kishida promoted legislation for increasing the understanding of sexual minorities, which was enacted in 2023. The now-defunct LDP faction led by Kishida had been known for its liberal stance for a long period.

In last year's LDP presidential election, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba did not rule out the idea of allowing Japan to have female-line emperors while sounding positive about a selective dual surname system.

This stance of Ishiba is viewed by former Abe faction members and others as betraying rock-solid LDP supporters, accelerating attempts to remove him.

Still, conservative members are not necessarily on the same page.

A midcareer LDP lawmaker said, "True conservatives aim for economic growth while maintaining fiscal discipline."

The lawmaker also called for a realistic approach toward China and South Korea, saying, "We need to get along well with the two nations because they are neighbours."

An LDP lawmaker who has served as a cabinet minister sounded positive on Japan introducing a selective dual surname system to support people in need.

The LDP was created in November 1955 through the merger of the then Liberal Party and the then Japan Democratic Party, and is set to soon mark the 70th anniversary of its launch.

The party had prominent lawmakers with a liberal stance, such as former Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa and former Chief Cabinet Secretary Yohei Kono.

"I thought I was a conservative, but before I knew it, I had become a liberal," a veteran LDP lawmaker who claims to be a moderate conservative said, warning the party not to go too far to the right.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]