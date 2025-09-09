New archaeological sites discovered in Phitsanulok

Mongkol Khamsuk, Chief of Phu Khat Wildlife Sanctuary and Chief of Ban Yang Non-hunting Area, revealed that during an ongoing quality patrol mission, forest rangers from Phu Khat Wildlife Sanctuary discovered two new archaeological sites named "Pha Pang Peuy" on a high mountaintop in the Yang Klon sub-district of Nakhon Thai district, Phitsanulok province. This discovery is considered a significant find.

The discovery occurred during a patrol from September 4-6, 2025. The sites are located at the junction of the Nong Haeng forest, Hua Pong Sington forest, and Pha Pang Peuy forest in the Yang Klon sub-district.

The two sites are about 300 metres apart and are positioned in an area offering a stunning view of the surrounding landscape and a beautiful sunrise.