New archaeological sites discovered in Phitsanulok

Mongkol Khamsuk, Chief of Phu Khat Wildlife Sanctuary and Chief of Ban Yang Non-hunting Area, revealed that during an ongoing quality patrol mission, forest rangers from Phu Khat Wildlife Sanctuary discovered two new archaeological sites named "Pha Pang Peuy" on a high mountaintop in the Yang Klon sub-district of Nakhon Thai district, Phitsanulok province. This discovery is considered a significant find.
The discovery occurred during a patrol from September 4-6, 2025. The sites are located at the junction of the Nong Haeng forest, Hua Pong Sington forest, and Pha Pang Peuy forest in the Yang Klon sub-district.
The two sites are about 300 metres apart and are positioned in an area offering a stunning view of the surrounding landscape and a beautiful sunrise.
Mongkol further explained that this discovery serves as crucial evidence to enhance the study of history and archaeology in the region.
He has already coordinated with the Fine Arts Department, Sukhothai Office (Fine Arts Division 6), to request academic support for further surveying and data collection.
Phu Khat Wildlife Sanctuary is a vital watershed area rich in natural resources and is also a historical treasure trove with numerous important discoveries, including Tham Takeung, Tham Ka, and ancient inscriptions over 2,000 years old.
The discovery of "Pha Pang Peuy" reaffirms the historical value of the area and serves as evidence that the forest still holds many untold stories waiting to be uncovered.