Secondhand goes corporate: South Korea’s used goods market comes of age

South Korea’s online secondhand market was once a network of consumer-driven trades, loosely overseen by companies offering little more than secure payments and basic fraud checks.

Today, the market is being commercialised with unusual speed, swelling to a projected 43 trillion won ($30.6 billion) this year, nearly double its size in just four years, according to the Korea Internet & Security Agency.

Hence, the retail platform surged. From peer-to-peer swaps to business-run ventures, all are vying for a sliver of a booming market, especially as cash-strapped consumers turn to secondhand goods or resell used clothes to recoup costs.

Unlike traditional consumer-to-consumer marketplaces, newer players are embracing “recommerce” — the business of buying used goods for resale, as a streamlined model designed for a growing circle of consumers fluent in both convenience and thrift.

In August, Musinsa, the nation’s largest online fashion platform, launched Musinsa Used, a service that handles every step of resale, from pickup and cleaning to photography, pricing and delivery.