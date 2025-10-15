Filipino distrust in China among highest in Asia

With the aggression of China in the West Philippine Sea, the Philippines, based on data from the Asian Barometer 6th Wave (2020 and ongoing), stood out for its “deep scepticism toward China.”
Rogelio Alicor Panao, INQUIRER Metrics data scientist and associate professor at the University of the Philippines, pointed out that close to six in 10 Filipinos, or 59 per cent, believed China does more harm than good.
“[It is] one of the highest levels of distrust in the region,” he said.
Panao stressed that this places the Philippines alongside Taiwan and South Korea, both democratic societies that view China’s assertiveness as a threat to sovereignty and regional order at 64 % and 62 %, respectively.
Only 37.67 % of Filipinos believe China does more good than harm.
China is asserting false claims over the West Philippine Sea through its nine, now 10-dash line, which has already been declared baseless and illegal by a 2016 arbitral decision.
Its aggression, met with protests not only from the Philippines, is characterised by artificial island-building, water cannon, military laser, and sonic attacks, blocking of resupply missions, and deployment of maritime militias.
As Panao pointed out, “Filipino scepticism […] is rooted in visible maritime tensions in the West Philippine Sea and a growing sense that Chinese influence is expanding faster than the country’s ability to manage it.”
This is why the level of distrust “runs deeper than geopolitics,” contrary to the reasons behind the higher level of trust toward China from other countries in Asia that are more economically dependent on Beijing.
Over 50 per cent of Cambodians and 47 % of Mongolians say China does more good, reflecting strong aid and infrastructure ties. Thailand’s views are similarly tempered, with 42 % viewing China with more optimism.
This suggests “a pragmatic balance between economic benefit and strategic caution.”
But in the case of the Philippines, Panao stressed that “while trade and investment link the two nations, trust remains elusive.”
“Compared to its neighbours, the Philippines’ wariness underscores a broader regional reality: China’s rise inspires cooperation in some quarters, but anxiety in others—especially where its power is felt most directly,” he said./tsb
Kurt Dela Peña
Philippine Daily Inquirer
Asia News Network