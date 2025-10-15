Filipino distrust in China among highest in Asia

With the aggression of China in the West Philippine Sea, the Philippines, based on data from the Asian Barometer 6th Wave (2020 and ongoing), stood out for its “deep scepticism toward China.”

Rogelio Alicor Panao, INQUIRER Metrics data scientist and associate professor at the University of the Philippines, pointed out that close to six in 10 Filipinos, or 59 per cent, believed China does more harm than good.

“[It is] one of the highest levels of distrust in the region,” he said.

Panao stressed that this places the Philippines alongside Taiwan and South Korea, both democratic societies that view China’s assertiveness as a threat to sovereignty and regional order at 64 % and 62 %, respectively.