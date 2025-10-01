Philippine Madrigal Singers honour Thai music legend Khun Kamala Sukosol in Bangkok performance

The world-renowned Philippine Madrigal Singers (MADZ) paid a powerful tribute to Thai cultural icon Khun Kamala Sukosol, earning a standing ovation for their heartfelt rendition of her unforgettable song “Live and Learn” at a special concert in Bangkok. The performance, held on September 2, 2025, at the Chulalongkorn University Music Hall, highlighted the enduring friendship between the Philippines and Thailand.

The MADZ’s tribute to Khun Kamala underscores the Philippines’ deep respect for Thai culture and the shared love of music that bridges the two nations. In her opening remarks prior to the special performance, Philippine Ambassador to Thailand HE Millicent Cruz Paredes recalled the ensemble’s long history with Thailand, including their previous performance conducted in honour of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, with a repertoire that included some of the King’s compositions.