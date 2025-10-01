Philippine Madrigal Singers honour Thai music legend Khun Kamala Sukosol in Bangkok performance

The world-renowned Philippine Madrigal Singers (MADZ) paid a powerful tribute to Thai cultural icon Khun Kamala Sukosol, earning a standing ovation for their heartfelt rendition of her unforgettable song “Live and Learn” at a special concert in Bangkok. The performance, held on September 2, 2025, at the Chulalongkorn University Music Hall, highlighted the enduring friendship between the Philippines and Thailand.
The MADZ’s tribute to Khun Kamala underscores the Philippines’ deep respect for Thai culture and the shared love of music that bridges the two nations. In her opening remarks prior to the special performance, Philippine Ambassador to Thailand HE Millicent Cruz Paredes recalled the ensemble’s long history with Thailand, including their previous performance conducted in honour of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, with a repertoire that included some of the King’s compositions.
Organised by the Philippine Embassy in Thailand, the concert, entitled “An Evening of Harmony,” drew an audience of 200 guests that included members of the diplomatic corps, Thai government officials, business leaders, academics, media representatives, and the Filipino community in Thailand. The MADZ’s performances, drawing appreciation from different sectors, served as a vibrant salute to Thailand’s rich musical heritage.
Under the direction of Prof Mark Anthony A Carpio, the award-winning choir performed a wide-ranging repertoire featuring Asian, European, Filipino and Thai musical pieces, in an eloquent testament to music’s power to transcend borders and unite cultures.
The special event was made possible through the support of Philippine institutional partners, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), and Sentro Rizal. Thai institutional partners included the Chulalongkorn University Office of Art and Culture, Thammasat University Faculty of Liberal Arts, Thailand Choral Association, and the Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music.
The concert was also supported by Philippine Airlines, Thai-Liwayway Food Inc, KFU Company Limited, and MedPark Hospital.
The MADZ was in Bangkok as the featured guest choir of the 2nd Thailand International Choral Festival, which was held from August 31 to September 4, 2025.