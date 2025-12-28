Cold air blankets upper Thailand; heavy rain and rough seas in the lower south

The Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for Sunday (December 28) warns of very cold conditions, especially across upper Thailand, with minimum temperatures as low as 13°C.
Mountain tops may see frost, while Bangkok is expected to be cool in the morning.
Heavy rain is still expected in parts of the lower South, particularly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla, due to a fairly strong northeast monsoon over the lower Gulf of Thailand and the lower South.
Residents in the lower South are urged to watch for heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and runoff, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying locations.
Winds and waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand remain fairly strong, with waves 2–3 metres, and over 3 metres in thundershowers.
The upper Gulf of Thailand and offshore Andaman Sea will see waves 1–2 metres, rising to over 2 metres in thundershowers.
Seafarers in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.
Small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore for one more day.
People along the lower eastern coast of the South should also be alert for waves battering the shoreline.
Upper Thailand will be cool to cold as a fairly strong high-pressure system/cold air mass from China continues to cover the region.
The public is advised to take care of their health in the cold weather and to beware of fire hazards due to dry air.
