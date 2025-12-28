Cold air blankets upper Thailand; heavy rain and rough seas in the lower south

The Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for Sunday (December 28) warns of very cold conditions, especially across upper Thailand, with minimum temperatures as low as 13°C.

Mountain tops may see frost, while Bangkok is expected to be cool in the morning.

Next 24 hours

Heavy rain is still expected in parts of the lower South, particularly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla, due to a fairly strong northeast monsoon over the lower Gulf of Thailand and the lower South.

Residents in the lower South are urged to watch for heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and runoff, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying locations.