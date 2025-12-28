Cold air blankets upper Thailand; heavy rain and rough seas in the lower south

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2025

A fairly strong cold surge from China is keeping temperatures low across upper Thailand, while the northeast monsoon continues to trigger downpours and hazardous waves along the lower Gulf coast.

  • A high-pressure system from China is causing cool to very cold conditions in upper Thailand, with temperatures dropping as low as 13°C and frost possible on mountain tops.
  • Heavy rain is expected in the lower South, particularly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla, due to a strong northeast monsoon, with warnings of potential flash floods.
  • Sea conditions in the lower Gulf of Thailand are rough, with waves reaching 2–3 meters (over 3 meters in storms), and small boats are advised to remain ashore.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for Sunday (December 28) warns of very cold conditions, especially across upper Thailand, with minimum temperatures as low as 13°C.

Mountain tops may see frost, while Bangkok is expected to be cool in the morning.

Next 24 hours

Heavy rain is still expected in parts of the lower South, particularly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla, due to a fairly strong northeast monsoon over the lower Gulf of Thailand and the lower South.

Residents in the lower South are urged to watch for heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and runoff, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying locations.

Sea conditions

Winds and waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand remain fairly strong, with waves 2–3 metres, and over 3 metres in thundershowers.

The upper Gulf of Thailand and offshore Andaman Sea will see waves 1–2 metres, rising to over 2 metres in thundershowers.

Seafarers in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore for one more day.

People along the lower eastern coast of the South should also be alert for waves battering the shoreline.

Upper Thailand

Upper Thailand will be cool to cold as a fairly strong high-pressure system/cold air mass from China continues to cover the region.

The public is advised to take care of their health in the cold weather and to beware of fire hazards due to dry air.

Forecast for Thailand from 6am Sunday (December 28) to 6am Monday (December 29)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Cool in the morning.
  • Minimum temperature: 21–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–34°C
  • Northeast wind: 10–20 km/h

North region

  • Cool to cold with morning fog.
  • Minimum temperature: 13–19°C
  • Maximum temperature: 28–32°C
  • Mountain tops: cold to very cold with frost in some areas.
  • Minimum temperature on peaks: 2–12°C
  • Northeast wind: 10–15 km/h

Northeast region

  • Cool to cold in the morning.
  • Minimum temperature: 13–18°C
  • Maximum temperature: 28–32°C
  • High ground: cold, minimum temperature 8–14°C
  • Northeast wind: 10–25 km/h

Central region

  • Cool in the morning.
  • Minimum temperature: 16–22°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–33°C
  • Northeast wind: 10–20 km/h

East region

  • Cool in the morning.
  • Minimum temperature: 18–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–35°C
  • Northeast wind: 15–35 km/h
  • Sea: waves around 1 metre, offshore 1–2 metres

South (east coast)

  • Upper part: cool in the morning.
  • Lower part: thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, especially Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla.
  • Minimum temperature: 20–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 29–32°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: Northeast wind 15–35 km/h; sea waves 1–2 metres, over 2 metres in thundershowers.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: Northeast wind 20–40 km/h; sea waves 2–3 metres, over 3 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Phang Nga, Krabi and Trang.
  • Minimum temperature: 23–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–33°C
  • Northeast wind: 15–35 km/h; sea waves around 1 metre, offshore 1–2 metres, over 2 metres in thundershowers.

