SRT board orders fresh review of Central Ladprao lease-extension talks

Anan Phonimdaeng, deputy governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and acting governor, said the SRT board on December 25, 2025, instructed officials to revisit the negotiation report with Central Inter Development Co., Ltd. on the commercial use of the Phahonyothin Triangle site (the Central Ladprao project), focusing on the proposed returns and whether the offer is appropriate.

He said the board did not approve SRT Asset (SRTA) to proceed with signing a lease contract at this meeting, as it wants the SRT subcommittee overseeing and monitoring asset management to review the private-sector return proposal.

The subcommittee is responsible for asset management, commercial development and revenue generation.