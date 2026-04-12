Thai police charge 2,617 drink drivers as Songkran holiday starts

Statistics from enforcement against the 10 key offences (10 Ros Khom) totalled 67,803 cases, with the three most common violations being:

Not wearing helmets: 15,994 cases

Speeding: 13,450 cases

Not fastening seat belts: 3,809 cases

These figures reflect the need for stronger joint efforts to reduce risky behaviour and intensify road safety measures, particularly in Bangkok, where lower traffic volumes have led some motorists to drive at higher speeds.

The public is therefore urged to exercise greater caution and comply strictly with traffic laws.

Pol Lt Gen Nithithorn Chintakanon, commander of the Police Education Bureau, in his capacity as head of the task force on enhancing the image of traffic police under the Traffic Management Centre, said the Royal Thai Police’s Traffic Management Centre was asking road users to plan their journeys in advance, make sure their vehicles were ready for use, drive with caution, obey traffic laws and show consideration for fellow travellers, so that Songkran travel remains safe and people can reunite happily with their families.

Members of the public seeking route information, wishing to report incidents or requiring assistance can contact the Traffic Police hotline at 1197, the Highway Police hotline at 1193, or the Royal Thai Police hotlines at 191 and 1599, 24 hours a day.

The Royal Thai Police advised the public to follow this checklist before leaving a home under police care.

Prepare an ID card and contact your local police station through the home-watch channel.

Complete the confirmation form and attach photographs of the house.

Before leaving, check valuable belongings and keep them in a safe place.

Before departure, check electricity, incense, candles and gas.

Make sure all doors and windows are secure.

If CCTV cameras are installed, ensure they are in working order.

Ask neighbours to help keep an eye on the house.

Keep following police updates on the home-watch arrangement.

If you return later than the period stated in your registration, inform the police.

Once you are back, promptly notify the police so they can inspect the property.

For emergencies or assistance, call 191, available 24 hours a day.