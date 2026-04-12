Thai police charge 2,617 drink drivers as Songkran holiday starts

Pol Gen Samran Nualma, deputy commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police, in his capacity as director of the Royal Thai Police’s Centre for Road Accident Prevention and Reduction during the 2026 Songkran Festival and director of the Traffic Management Centre, along with Pol Gen Somprasong Yenthuam, special expert at the Royal Thai Police and deputy director of the Traffic Management Centre, said on April 11, 2026, that the first day of the long Songkran holiday had seen large numbers of people heading back to their hometowns and travelling for leisure, resulting in heavier traffic on many routes.
They said traffic police and highway police had been instructed to speed up traffic flow on congested routes, especially at bottlenecks and on main roads where vehicles had built up.
Additional reversible lanes had also been opened where appropriate, depending on traffic conditions at different times, to improve traffic flow and shorten travel times.
Officers were also mobilised to provide assistance and facilitate travel so that people could reach their destinations safely throughout the journey.
They also stressed that traffic law enforcement must go hand in hand with facilitation, with the main focus on preventing accidents caused by risky behaviour such as drink-driving, speeding, not wearing helmets and not fastening seat belts.
2,617 drink-driving cases, 26 repeat offenders face harsher penalties
Authorities prosecuted 2,617 drink-driving cases on April 10, 2026.
Of these, 26 involved repeat offenders, who will be sent to court and face heavier penalties under the law.
Statistics from enforcement against the 10 key offences (10 Ros Khom) totalled 67,803 cases, with the three most common violations being:
Not wearing helmets: 15,994 cases
Speeding: 13,450 cases
Not fastening seat belts: 3,809 cases
These figures reflect the need for stronger joint efforts to reduce risky behaviour and intensify road safety measures, particularly in Bangkok, where lower traffic volumes have led some motorists to drive at higher speeds.
The public is therefore urged to exercise greater caution and comply strictly with traffic laws.
Pol Lt Gen Nithithorn Chintakanon, commander of the Police Education Bureau, in his capacity as head of the task force on enhancing the image of traffic police under the Traffic Management Centre, said the Royal Thai Police’s Traffic Management Centre was asking road users to plan their journeys in advance, make sure their vehicles were ready for use, drive with caution, obey traffic laws and show consideration for fellow travellers, so that Songkran travel remains safe and people can reunite happily with their families.
Members of the public seeking route information, wishing to report incidents or requiring assistance can contact the Traffic Police hotline at 1197, the Highway Police hotline at 1193, or the Royal Thai Police hotlines at 191 and 1599, 24 hours a day.
The Royal Thai Police advised the public to follow this checklist before leaving a home under police care.
For emergencies or assistance, call 191, available 24 hours a day.