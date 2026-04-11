Bangkok makes Lumphini Park a major Songkran art destination

This year’s Songkran is anything but ordinary, as Bangkok has joined hands with globally recognised character artists to transform Lumphini Park into a chic open-air gallery, complete with giant 3D sculptures by CRYBABY, Mamuang, POORBOY and more, alongside a creative Songkran water experience from April 11-30, 2026.
If you think Songkran is only about splashing water, this year may make you think again.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, together with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), is elevating the festival into a major Art Tourism experience in the heart of the city under the banner of “Saneh Art by Songkran Festival 2026” at Lumphini Park (Entertainment Plaza) in Pathum Wan district from April 11-30, 2026.
At the heart of the event are six large-scale 3D sculptures by Thai character artists who have earned recognition both in Thailand and abroad.
Each piece has been designed as a distinctive landmark, giving visitors standout photo spots across the park.
CRYBABY by Nisa Srikumdee, the teary-eyed doll that has become an icon for younger audiences around the world, now appears as a sculpture in the middle of the park, cute enough to make visitors reach straight for the camera.
Mamuang by Wisut Ponnimit, the much-loved little yellow mango character that has been part of Thai popular culture for decades, returns in a special Songkran setting.
POORBOY by Kasemwit Chaweewat, a cool character with a style entirely his own, is ready for photo moments in the fresh air of Lumphini Park.
TOMATO TWINS by Sirinart Saiprasart, the tomato twin pair who look adorable at first glance but carry more emotional depth than expected.
2CHOEY by Cherdsak Moeikhanmak, the distinctive “finger-face” character unlike anything else in Thailand’s art toy scene.
All of the works have been arranged as landmarks throughout the grounds, allowing visitors to wander through the site freely and take photographs from every angle, while the park’s natural light should make for beautiful shots without much extra editing.
The event is not only about sculpture.
During the first five days, from April 11-15, visitors can enjoy an Art Market featuring artist-made lifestyle products, workshops in clay sculpting, wood carving, sketching and Paint by Numbers, as well as classic Thai-style game booths such as Reree Random, Rider Kan Kluai and Wow Wow Ver.
And of course, Songkran water play is still very much part of the line-up.
From April 13-15, between 4pm and 8pm, a special zone will combine light, colour and sound with an artistic atmosphere, creating a more stylish kind of splash experience.
The event carries added meaning because 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of Lumphini Park, the historic public park in the heart of Bangkok whose story dates back to the reign of King Rama VI.
Bringing contemporary art into this space makes the festival more than just an event; it becomes a celebration of a public place that belongs to everyone.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said at the opening: “A city’s progress is not measured by its buildings, but by its public spaces and accessible art”, and that is what Saneh Art by Songkran Festival 2026 aims to offer.
Saneh Art by Songkran Festival 2026
Lumphini Park (Entertainment Plaza), Pathum Wan
April 11-30, 2026
Free admission.