Bangkok makes Lumphini Park a major Songkran art destination

Meet legendary art toys as giant 3D sculptures

At the heart of the event are six large-scale 3D sculptures by Thai character artists who have earned recognition both in Thailand and abroad.

Each piece has been designed as a distinctive landmark, giving visitors standout photo spots across the park.

CRYBABY by Nisa Srikumdee, the teary-eyed doll that has become an icon for younger audiences around the world, now appears as a sculpture in the middle of the park, cute enough to make visitors reach straight for the camera.

Mamuang by Wisut Ponnimit, the much-loved little yellow mango character that has been part of Thai popular culture for decades, returns in a special Songkran setting.

POORBOY by Kasemwit Chaweewat, a cool character with a style entirely his own, is ready for photo moments in the fresh air of Lumphini Park.

TOMATO TWINS by Sirinart Saiprasart, the tomato twin pair who look adorable at first glance but carry more emotional depth than expected.

2CHOEY by Cherdsak Moeikhanmak, the distinctive “finger-face” character unlike anything else in Thailand’s art toy scene.