Thailand will lift its reservation on Article 22 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child

On 9 July, the Cabinet announced that it had agreed to withdraw Thailand’s reservation on Article 22 in the Convention on the Rights of the Child, thus extending rights protections to embrace refugee children. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to formalize this change officially through the United Nations. Unicef congratulates the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security for championing this change and the Government as a whole for agreeing to take it forward.

Thailand signed the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) – the most important international treaty on children’s rights – in 1992, but placed a reservation on Article 22, which specifically guarantees the rights of refugee children. By withdrawing its reservation, Thailand commits itself to protecting those rights. This is a crucial step forward in paving the way for higher protection of all children - regardless of their status - in Thailand.

When officially announcing the withdrawal of the reservation, the Government publicly stated that this decision signaled its determination to fully align with international standards by respecting and protecting the rights of all children, without discrimination. The Government also stated its hope that the decision will enable more effective work between multiple stakeholders to support all children in Thailand, including refugees.