Thailand will lift its reservation on Article 22 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child

On 9 July, the Cabinet announced that it had agreed to withdraw Thailand’s reservation on Article 22 in the Convention on the Rights of the Child, thus extending rights protections to embrace refugee children. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to formalize this change officially through the United Nations. Unicef congratulates the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security for championing this change and the Government as a whole for agreeing to take it forward.
Thailand signed the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) – the most important international treaty on children’s rights – in 1992, but placed a reservation on Article 22, which specifically guarantees the rights of refugee children. By withdrawing its reservation, Thailand commits itself to protecting those rights. This is a crucial step forward in paving the way for higher protection of all children - regardless of their status - in Thailand.
When officially announcing the withdrawal of the reservation, the Government publicly stated that this decision signaled its determination to fully align with international standards by respecting and protecting the rights of all children, without discrimination. The Government also stated its hope that the decision will enable more effective work between multiple stakeholders to support all children in Thailand, including refugees.
This move is very much welcomed as a concrete example of Thailand's commitment to child rights which honors the Government's commitment to the CRC and the Universal Periodic Review, the mechanism by which UN member states assess their human rights. It is also evidence of Thailand's commitment to the international 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
“We applaud this decision by the Royal Thai Government, a clear statement of intent that it is committed to protecting the rights of every child in Thailand,” said Kyungsun Kim, Unicef Representative for Thailand. “In recent decades, the country has taken great strides forward in improving the lives and advancing the rights of children, but the reservation on Article 22 represented a final hurdle towards full, equal progress. With that hurdle now removed, Unicef will be able to work more effectively with the Government and our partners to improve the lives of all children, including refugee children. We believe that this will ultimately create a stronger and more just Thai society.”
"Children on the move are children first and foremost," said Najat Maalla Mjid, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children. "They are entitled to full protection. The remarkable action taken by Thailand in withdrawing its reservation to article 22 of CRC as discussed with high representatives of the Royal Thai Government during my country visit in 2023, is a critical step to strengthen child protection and wellbeing, leaving no child behind. The continuing efforts by Thailand to boost all children’s safety and wellbeing in the country’s national agenda, including through enhanced policy responses, is highly welcomed."
Today’s landmark achievement was led by the Royal Thai Government with support and advocacy over many years from Unicef, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General on Violence Against Children, the Committee on the Rights of the Child, and multiple partners, including sister UN agencies, development partners, and international supporters. In 2019, Unicef and the European Union collaborated on the Closing The Gap report, which made the case for the withdrawal of the reservation, and also began working closely with the Department of Children and Youth on pathways to withdrawal.
"We congratulate the Royal Thai Government on taking such an important step towards full rights for every child," said Ann Skelton, Chairperson of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, from Geneva. "The Committee has always supported Unicef Thailand in its long-standing efforts to demonstrate that the reservation on Article 22 should and could be withdrawn, and it's very gratifying to see this work come to fruition. We look forward to seeing this decision result in improved lives and prospects for countless children in Thailand, now and in the future."
Unicef celebrates this milestone moment and recognizes the Government's public commitment to further progress in protecting stateless and migrant children. These include pledges made at the 2023 Refugee Forum to uphold the objectives of the Global Compact on Refugees. As of October 2023, there were 171,635 children registered as stateless in Thailand. Unicef reiterates its commitment to supporting the Government to continue taking all the steps necessary to ensure these children's rights are protected so that they are allowed to thrive and contribute positively to the nation's future.