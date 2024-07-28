No clarity yet on payment platform, the heart of the digital wallet scheme

Utilise existing payment infrastructure: The BOT believes it is advisable to use the current payment infrastructure, such as the PromptPay system and Thai QR Payment, to avoid redundancy, reduce development costs, and maximise the benefits of existing payment infrastructure.

Clear system architecture and planning: Due to the multi-dimensional complexities and the open-loop nature of the system, which requires integration with various providers, it is crucial to establish a clear system architecture and comprehensive development and testing plans. This will help prevent systemic risks that could affect the stability of the national payment system, according to the BOT. Consideration should be given to security standards, system and data reliability, service continuity, transaction data access management, strict cybersecurity measures, and standardised identity verification processes for citizens and merchants.

Knowledgeable and experienced developers: The system developers must have substantial knowledge and experience in developing payment systems, especially Open-Loop systems, according to the BOT. The system must align with the aforementioned standards and be completed within a limited timeframe. For instance, commercial bank teams have needed many payment system experts and more than a year of continuous development.

Capable system operators: The system operators must be able to manage a large user base continuously without interruptions and quickly address any immediate issues to ensure uninterrupted transactions. Any deviations from the project’s terms could lead to transaction cancellations and the revocation of rights from numerous citizens and merchants. In case of a cyber-attack or data breach, the system must be able to promptly halt and resolve the incident.

Notify the BOT in advance

During the Digital Wallet Board meeting on July 15, which was chaired by the prime minister, Sethaput had sent a letter, emphasising the importance of preparing and testing the integration of the payment platform with citizen and merchant systems on schedule.

Before the service launch, the BOT must be notified 15 days in advance. Connecting the payment platform to the mobile application represents a significant IT change, potentially impacting customers and services broadly. The BOT will review risk assessments and test results and may request additional information to verify connections with related systems. Additional conditions may be set, particularly if the Open Loop system impacts overall payment system stability.

The BOT also highlighted the need for relevant agencies to explain risk mitigation mechanisms against leaks or fraud at various stages. There should be close monitoring measures to ensure a robust process that prevents issues like unauthorised transactions and discount sales between citizens and merchants.

The payment system is a crucial aspect of the digital wallet scheme, and it remains to be seen if the system development will meet the government's fourth-quarter timeline. Achieving this will allow citizens to use the digital currency to stimulate the economy as intended by the government.