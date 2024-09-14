Prasert outlines government efforts to fight online crime

The Anti-Fake News Centre, which aims to raise public awareness and build resilience, has screened more than 1.14 billion pieces of information on social media and blocked various undesirable content.

Additionally, measures to address issues related to misleading or inaccurate online purchases will be implemented on October 3. These measures will allow buyers to inspect goods before making payment, and if the product does not match the order, payment can be halted within five days.

Regarding data-breach prevention, the ministry has been inspecting and protecting the public’s data. So far, 43,561 units have been checked, with a noticeable decrease in leaked data.

The minister also addressed the ongoing Cloudfirst Policy, noting that a committee has been established to maintain global standards and ensure a secure ecosystem.

As for mobile alert systems, some operator trials have been conducted, and the system is expected to be fully connected by the first quarter of 2025. The second quarter will see the testing of the cell broadcast system.

Prasert confirmed that in addition to the ongoing initiatives, new policies have been introduced, such as establishing mechanisms to hold telecommunications companies and commercial banks accountable.

