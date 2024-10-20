Will the Cabinet extend diesel price cap when it expires on Oct 31?

As of October 13, the fund had a deficit of 95.333 billion baht, with the oil account at 47.885 billion baht in the red and the LPG account at 47.448 billion baht.

However, in early November, the fund must start repaying the first principal instalment of over 100 million baht of the initial loan of 5 billion baht used to subsidise domestic oil prices. Repayment is due within three years starting in November.

Including the monthly interest payment of around 250 million baht, the fund will need to manage approximately 400-500 million baht in November for loan and interest repayments. The remaining debt, part of the total 110-billion-baht loan, will be repaid in accordance with the specified agreements.

According to a news report, the Ministry of Energy plans to propose a review of diesel prices to the Cabinet, as the current price cap of 33 baht per litre is set to expire on October 31. The ministry is expected to present this proposal in the last week of October.

If the Cabinet does not extend the cap, diesel prices will follow global market trends. This could lead to an increase in domestic diesel prices to above 33 baht per litre if global oil prices rise in the future.