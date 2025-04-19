Team Thailand gears up for US trade talks April 23

Strengthen cooperation in the processed food sector

Thailand and the US aim to jointly develop the processed food industry by leveraging each country's strengths—particularly by importing US agricultural products as raw materials for processing and re-export to global markets. Discussions have also been held with the US agricultural sector, which represents a key political base of former President Donald Trump.

Increase imports from the United States

Thailand plans to boost imports of essential goods from the US, including energy products (crude oil, LNG, ethane), aircraft and parts, military equipment, and agricultural products such as corn, soybeans, and beef. This move is aimed at strengthening commercial ties and addressing domestic economic demands.

Open markets and reduce trade barriers

One of the key cooperation goals is to reduce import tariffs under the MFN (Most Favoured Nation) system—by approximately 14% across more than 11,000 product categories—as well as to lower non-tariff barriers (NTBs). This includes revising quotas and restrictions and opening up the Thai market to U.S. goods such as cherries, apples, wheat, corn, and meat products.

Strict enforcement of rules of origin laws

Thailand will enforce stricter measures to verify and apply rules of origin laws to address the misuse of the “Made in Thailand” label by goods from third countries that transit through Thailand to the US. The country will enhance monitoring and surveillance to reduce risks and maintain the reputation of Thai exports in the US market.

Promote Thai investment in the United States

The Thai government supports expanding private Thai investment in the US over the next four years, particularly in the energy sector—such as an LNG investment project in Alaska—and in large-scale agricultural farms. Currently, more than 70 Thai companies have invested in 20 US states, generating over 16,000 jobs with a total investment value exceeding US$16 billion.

We must support Team Thailand in trade talks with the U.S. to reduce the 36% tariff imposed on us and to achieve the most mutually beneficial economic outcomes for both countries.

