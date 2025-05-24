China and Thailand express willingness to boost military ties

Dong said that the deep friendship between China and Thailand has withstood the test of international changes.
As both nations celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations this year, known as the "Golden Year of Thai-Chinese Friendship", leaders from both countries have reached a new important consensus on deepening the construction of a community of shared future between the two nations, he said.
Military cooperation between China and Thailand has a solid foundation and has yielded fruitful results, he added.
Dong said that China is willing to work together with Thailand to make good use of existing cooperation mechanisms, further enhance cooperation levels in joint training, staff training, and other areas.
Songwit said that Thailand and China are close and friendly neighbours, and Thailand consistently upholds the one-China principle and actively promotes cooperation with China in jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative.
Thailand places great importance on the relationship between the two militaries and is willing to continue strengthening cooperation at all levels and in all fields with China and closely coordinate in multilateral affairs to jointly maintain regional security and stability, he said.
Zhang Yi
China Daily
Asia News Network