China and Thailand express willingness to boost military ties

Dong said that the deep friendship between China and Thailand has withstood the test of international changes.

As both nations celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations this year, known as the "Golden Year of Thai-Chinese Friendship", leaders from both countries have reached a new important consensus on deepening the construction of a community of shared future between the two nations, he said.

Military cooperation between China and Thailand has a solid foundation and has yielded fruitful results, he added.