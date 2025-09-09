Senate approves 'Retirement Lottery', NSF eyes Q4 launch

Jaruluck Ruengsuwan, Secretary-General of the National Savings Fund (NFS) Committee, announced that on September 8, 2025, the Senate approved the National Savings Fund Act in its second and third readings.

The bill grants the NSF the authority to issue and sell “NSF Lottery” or “Retirement Lottery” tickets to encourage savings across all professions.

“This new law will provide the NSF with a new tool to motivate Thai people to save money more easily. Through the issuance and sale of NSF Lottery tickets, we aim to create an exciting way to combine the thrill of winning the lottery with long-term savings. The concept behind this is ‘Friday Fun - Happy Savings’. Every baht spent on a lottery ticket will not be lost, but will be turned into savings for the individual. This initiative will not only help people from all walks of life save more easily, but also strengthen household finances and reduce long-term financial security risks,” Jaruluck said.