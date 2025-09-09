Senate approves 'Retirement Lottery', NSF eyes Q4 launch

Jaruluck Ruengsuwan, Secretary-General of the National Savings Fund (NFS) Committee, announced that on September 8, 2025, the Senate approved the National Savings Fund Act in its second and third readings.
The bill grants the NSF the authority to issue and sell “NSF Lottery” or “Retirement Lottery” tickets to encourage savings across all professions.
“This new law will provide the NSF with a new tool to motivate Thai people to save money more easily. Through the issuance and sale of NSF Lottery tickets, we aim to create an exciting way to combine the thrill of winning the lottery with long-term savings. The concept behind this is ‘Friday Fun - Happy Savings’. Every baht spent on a lottery ticket will not be lost, but will be turned into savings for the individual. This initiative will not only help people from all walks of life save more easily, but also strengthen household finances and reduce long-term financial security risks,” Jaruluck said.
Regarding the third reading vote, the Senate cast a total of 118 votes. Of these, 108 were in favour, 2 opposed, and 8 abstained. This result reflects a broad consensus on expanding saving opportunities through this new format.
The next step is for the Prime Minister to present the bill to His Majesty the King for royal endorsement. The law will come into effect 60 days after its announcement in the Royal Gazette.
Initially, it is expected that the “NSF Lottery” will be available for purchase in the fourth quarter of this year.
The “NSF Lottery” is a digital scratch ticket priced at 50 baht per ticket, available for purchase by all Thai citizens aged 15 and over. Each person can buy up to 3,000 baht worth of tickets (60 tickets) per month.
Drawings will take place every Friday at 5pm. The prize details are as follows:
If any prizes remain unclaimed in a given draw, they will carry over to the following draw as a special prize.
Details for purchasing and claiming “NSF Lottery” tickets
In addition, all Thai citizens aged 60 and over are eligible to purchase the “NSF Lottery” tickets, but they must save the amount for at least five years from the date of the first purchase. There is no limit on the number of rounds they can participate in, but each round must be saved for five years. In the event of the purchaser’s death, the savings from the lottery tickets will be transferred to the legal heirs or individuals designated by the purchaser.
Tickets can be purchased through the “NSF” mobile application, as well as through a network of future partners who will join the project. More details will be announced later.
To register, individuals need only their 13-digit national ID number and the number on the back of their ID card.
To claim prizes, winners must link their accounts with a PromptPay service through a bank for fast and easy prize transfers.
However, the principal amount plus any returns will be paid out in full under four conditions: