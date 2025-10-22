Kobsak urges govt: 20 results in 4 months

Kobsak Pootrakool, Chairman of the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organisations (FETCO) and President of the Thai Economic Association, shared his views at the "4-Month Seminar: What We Want to See from the New Government" event, held at the Stock Exchange of Thailand on October 21, 2025.

He stated that the four-month working period for the government is quite short.

With almost a month already elapsed, Kobsak believes the most urgent policy is stimulating disposable income for the public.

He explained that when people are told the GDP grows by 4%, they don’t really feel it. Instead, people ask, "Do I have money in my pocket?" He stressed that this is the core focus of all the government's policies.

He considered the government's current initiatives, such as the "Let's Go Halves" (co-payment) scheme and the "We Travel Together" (travel subsidy) project, to be acceptable.

Although they may require some spending, they are programs that at least feel achievable to the public and are beginning to gain more interest.

He also believes that supporting everyone, building confidence, and creating a future are at the heart of the matter.

Kobsak doesn't see a need for additional short-term stimulus policies, as he feels the current ones are well executed. He also praised the government for being unashamed to adopt good policies from others, seeing this as a strength of the current administration.

He reasoned that relying solely on the government's own policies would take another year to implement.

Kobsak proposed new policies he calls "Leverage 10X," which are defined as initiatives that use little money but yield significant results.