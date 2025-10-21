Thai PM Anutin Discusses Scam Crackdown with US Ambassador

Thai Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul held talks with the United States Ambassador to Thailand Robert F. Godec on Tuesday morning to bolster cooperation against international scam networks.

During the meeting, the Premier discussed Thailand's ongoing negotiations with Cambodia, where the US acts as an observer during the General Border Committee (GBC) and Joint Border Committee (JBC) meetings.

The government spokesperson, Siripong Angkasakulkiat, confirmed that the Prime Minister reaffirmed Thailand’s clear four-point position put to Phnom Penh.

Anutin stressed that the Cambodian side must act with sincere commitment to ensure negotiations are serious, lead to tangible progress, and ultimately benefit the people of both nations.

A key focus of the discussion was on enhancing the two countries' ability to suppress these criminal groups.

The Prime Minister specifically addressed the need to exchange scammer network databases with the United States to ensure that anti-scam operations are both efficient and systematic.

The spokesperson further announced that a US delegation is scheduled to arrive in Thailand in early November.

The visit aims to finalise discussions on the scammer issue and establish concrete joint cooperation guidelines for tackling these transnational criminal rings.