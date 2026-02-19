Thai government enforces strict nationwide gun control measures

Deputy Government Spokesperson Aiyarin Phanrit announced on Thursday (February 19) a major nationwide crackdown on firearms.

Following urgent directives from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the government is comprehensively reviewing and strictly enforcing all gun control measures.

The Department of Provincial Administration has instructed local officials across the country to tighten regulations in all areas to enhance public safety and protect citizens' lives and property.

Under the new directives, the process for purchasing a firearm (Form P.3) will be heavily scrutinised.

Local registrars are ordered to enforce strict background checks on all applicants, closely examining their personal behaviour, associates, and any potential ties to illegal activities.