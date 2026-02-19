Thai government enforces strict nationwide gun control measures

New urgent orders from the Ministry of Interior aim to enhance public safety by tightening background checks and keeping firearms off the streets.

  • The government is enforcing stricter background checks for new firearm purchase applications, scrutinizing applicants' personal behavior and potential ties to illegal activities.
  • Current gun license holders will be continuously monitored by local officials, and authorities will take decisive action against any owner who threatens public peace.
  • The Ministry of Interior is extending its temporary suspension on issuing new public gun-carrying licenses to the general public.
  • Authorities are reinforcing that carrying a firearm in public without a valid reason is a serious offense, with violators facing penalties of up to five years in prison and a fine.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Aiyarin Phanrit announced on Thursday (February 19) a major nationwide crackdown on firearms.

Following urgent directives from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the government is comprehensively reviewing and strictly enforcing all gun control measures.

The Department of Provincial Administration has instructed local officials across the country to tighten regulations in all areas to enhance public safety and protect citizens' lives and property.

Under the new directives, the process for purchasing a firearm (Form P.3) will be heavily scrutinised.

Local registrars are ordered to enforce strict background checks on all applicants, closely examining their personal behaviour, associates, and any potential ties to illegal activities.

This screening will strictly adhere to Section 13 of the 1947 Firearms Act.

For individuals who already possess a gun ownership license (Form P.4), local officials and community leaders will continuously monitor their behaviour to ensure they remain qualified.

If a license holder threatens public peace, authorities are instructed to take decisive administrative and criminal action.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Interior is extending its temporary suspension of public gun-carrying licenses (Form P.12).

This ban, which has been active since December 20, 2023, prohibits officials from issuing carrying permits to the general public in an ongoing effort to reduce crime and prevent public violence.

Aiyarin issued a strong reminder to the public that carrying a firearm in public spaces, such as cities, villages, or public roads, without a valid, urgent reason remains a serious legal offence.

Holding a P.4 license only permits the owner to keep the weapon at their residence for self-defence.

Violators caught carrying firearms in public face severe penalties under Section 371 of the Criminal Code and Section 8 Bis of the Firearms Act, which include up to five years in prison, a fine of up to THB10,000, or both.

