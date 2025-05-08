Public eyes massive budget for new Parliament fixes

The key question being raised publicly is whether these renovations are truly necessary or appropriate. While the committee has taken the first step by disclosing the projects to the public, clear justifications from the responsible departments were not provided during the May 1st meeting.

As a result, the committee has formally summoned the heads of relevant units to appear for a follow-up session on May 8.

Parit admitted that the committee is unlikely to halt the budget request outright, as it is already under review by the Budget Bureau. However, by bringing these issues to light and attracting public attention, he believes that MPs—who are responsible for scrutinising budget legislation, will be better positioned to assess the necessity and appropriateness of each item, and potentially recommend cuts or reductions where warranted.

Even within the ruling coalition, several MPs have expressed concerns that some projects—especially the 180-million-baht 4D cinema and the 123-million-baht Glass Pavilion renovations—are ill-suited to the country’s current economic struggles and growing social welfare demands.

Some observers have also raised red flags about potential corruption. Proposing high-value projects without a clear need could open the door to mismanagement or so-called “kickbacks” during the implementation phase.

Another point of concern is that if renovations proceed, they might void the warranty agreement still in effect with Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd., the original contractor, which remains responsible for maintenance until July 2026. If a new contractor takes over certain zones, this could relieve the original firm from fixing existing issues, raising suspicions of collusion between government agencies and private contractors through the “budget strategy.”

These suspicions align with remarks from former Democrat MP and former chairman of the House anti-corruption committee, Wilas Chanpitak, who suggested that demolishing and reworking recently completed areas might be a tactic to cover up past irregularities.

Therefore, during parliamentary deliberations, lawmakers are urged to consider these implications carefully—unless, of course, they choose to "turn a blind eye" in pursuit of political compromise or mutual benefit.

While resistance to these projects is growing, there is also a faction in support of the nearly 1-billion-baht Phase 1 renovation package, hoping to push it through with as little controversy as possible.